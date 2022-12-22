Central Victorian groups and history lovers are being encouraged to apply for grants up to $15,000 to fund projects that will preserve and celebrate the region's rich history.
The Local History Grants Program encourages and fosters community activities that maintain, record and share the local history of Victoria and Victorians.
The latest round of the Local History Grants Program provides a total of $350,000.
The program funds community-based organisations to tell their stories, preserve significant historical collections and increase opportunities for public engagement with the past.
"Celebrating our past as we build for the future brings the community together, and these grants can enable really important work to be done," Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"It's not just for historical societies and museums, these grants are open to schools, sporting clubs and a wide range of community organisations.
"I encourage local groups to go online and consider lodging an application."
The most recent round of grants saw 40 projects across the state funded for a range of projects and publications, making local history more accessible.
Other projects previously funded include websites, oral histories and podcasts, interpretative signage, collection cataloguing and Auslan translations.
Applications for grants close on Monday January 30, 2023
For more information and to apply for funding visit this website.
