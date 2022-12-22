Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian history buffs asked to apply for The Local History Grants Program

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
December 23 2022 - 10:00am
Community based organisations are invited to share their stories. File picture.

Central Victorian groups and history lovers are being encouraged to apply for grants up to $15,000 to fund projects that will preserve and celebrate the region's rich history.

