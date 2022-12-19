Two police officers, who also happen to be brothers, had the once in a lifetime experience of being rostered on to work in the same city, at the same police station, in the same unit, on Friday, December 16, 2022.
First Constable Ben Drechsler, 23, is already a police officer at Bendigo police station, while his younger brother, Sam Drechsler - who had a recent posting in Castlemaine - is completing his training at the police academy in Melbourne.
The Drechsler brothers, who are only two years apart, are close and share many interests including a passion for law enforcement and protecting the community, so working together at the Bendigo station on Friday was a dream come true for the young men.
"I'm so excited," Sam said.
"It's really special."
Special not only for the brothers, but their parents as well. With one son working as a police officer and the other close to graduating from the academy and starting his policing career, working their first shift together was a momentous occasion in the the Drechsler household.
Ben and Sam said their parents were overjoyed and proud of their sons.
Sam said he'd always wanted to become a police officer, and his big brother, Ben, actually copied his idea.
"I've literally always wanted to be a police officer for as long as I can remember," Sam said.
"Probably before Ben.
"He sort of stole my dream a little bit."
Sam said he grew up watching action movies, seeing police officers save the day, and he had the same calling to help others.
Sam has worked as a real estate agent and on council before joining the police force, while Ben worked in the army.
"Then I applied for the police, got in, and now I'm here," Sam said.
And while it's up for debate as to who decided to become a police officer first, the brothers could agree on the fact that they were raised in a close and community minded family that valued volunteering.
"We both volunteer with the CFA," Ben said.
"We both love doing that."
Outside of work, the brothers stay active and play sport, and enjoy watching the same kinds of movies.
Sam said having a brother in the same occupation as him would be a special bonding experience.
"It's good to always have someone to talk to that will probably understand the things that go on within the job," he said.
"I'm just excited for the future."
His brother, Ben, was equally enthusiastic about what is to come.
"We're gonna go out there and try and make a difference," Ben said.
"How small or big that is."
