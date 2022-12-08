2023 Maryborough-Castlemaine District Football-Netball League fixture

MALDON and Dunolly will open the 2023 Maryborough-Castlemaine District Football-Netball League season with a stand-alone game on Good Friday.
The game will be played on Friday, April 7, at Maldon and has been brought forward from round two.
The season will again be played over 16 home and away rounds and four weeks of finals, culminating in the grand final at Princes Park on September 16.
The 2023 season will be the first at the helm as president of the league for the newly-elected Kathie Teasdale.
Teasdale is the first female to hold the position of MCDFNL president and takes over from the outgoing Stephen Broad following his nine years in the role.
"I am deeply honoured and incredibly excited to be president of the MCDFNL," Teasdale said.
"I have been part of the league for 14 years and have always been impressed by the power and commitment of its members. I look forward to working with existing and new members on the executive and all clubs to ensure our league keeps growing and improving."
As well as Teasdale, the MCDFNL has also welcomed Dallas Byars (vice-president) and Dave Willis (junior football development officer) to the league executive.
Harcourt is the defending senior football premiers and Natte Bealiba the reigning A grade netball premiers.
April 7 (Good Friday)
Maldon v Dunolly
Saturday, April 15
Maldon v Campbells Creek
Natte Bealiba v Dunolly
Avoca v Rovers
Lexton v Harcourt
Royal Park v Carisbrook
Trentham v Navarre
Newstead v Talbot
Saturday, April 22
Rovers v Natte Bealiba
Harcourt v Avoca
Lexton v Newstead
Campbells Creek v Carisbrook
Royal Park v Trentham
Navarre v Talbot
Saturday, April 29
Maldon v Rovers
Natte Bealiba v Harcourt
Avoca v Lexton
Carisbrook v Dunolly
Trentham v Campbells Creek
Talbot v Royal Park
Saturday, May 6
Harcourt v Maldon
Lexton v Natte Bealiba
Avoca v Newstead
Dunolly v Trentham
Campbells Creek v Talbot
Royal Park v Navarre
Rovers v Carisbrook
Newstead v Navarre
Saturday, May 13
Maldon v Lexton
Natte Bealiba v Avoca
Carisbrook v Harcourt
Trentham v Rovers
Talbot v Dunolly
Navarre v Campbells Creek
Newstead v Royal Park
Saturday, May 20
Avoca v Maldon
Natte Bealiba v Newstead
Lexton v Carisbrook
Harcourt v Trentham
Rovers v Talbot
Dunolly v Navarre
Campbells Creek v Royal Park
Saturday, May 27
Maldon v Natte Bealiba
Carisbrook v Avoca
Trentham v Lexton
Talbot v Harcourt
Navarre v Rovers
Royal Park v Dunolly
Newstead v Campbells Creek
Saturday, June 3
Newstead v Maldon
Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba
Trentham v Avoca
Talbot v Lexton
Navarre v Harcourt
Royal Park v Rovers
Campbells Creek v Dunolly
Saturday, June 17
Maldon v Carisbrook
Natte Bealiba v Trentham
Avoca v Talbot
Lexton v Navarre
Harcourt v Royal Park
Rovers v Campbells Creek
Dunolly v Newstead
Saturday, June 24
Trentham v Maldon
Talbot v Natte Bealiba
Navarre v Avoca
Royal Park v Lexton
Campbells Creek v Harcourt
Dunolly v Rovers
Newstead v Carisbrook
Saturday, July 8
Maldon v Talbot
Natte Bealiba v Navarre
Avoca v Royal Park
Lexton v Campbells Creek
Harcourt v Dunolly
Newstead v Rovers
Carisbrook v Trentham
Saturday, July 15
Navarre v Maldon
Royal Park v Natte Bealiba
Campbells Creek v Avoca
Dunolly v Lexton
Rovers v Harcourt
Talbot v Carisbrook
Trentham v Newstead
Saturday, July 22
Maldon v Royal Park
Natte Bealiba v Campbells Creek
Avoca v Dunolly
Lexton v Rovers
Newstead v Harcourt
Carisbrook v Navarre
Trentham v Talbot
Saturday, July 29
Campbells Creek v Maldon
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Rovers v Avoca
Harcourt v Lexton
Saturday, August 5
Carisbrook v Royal Park
Navarre v Trentham
Talbot v Newstead
Saturday, August 12
Dunolly v Maldon
Natte Bealiba v Rovers
Avoca v Harcourt
Newstead v Lexton
Carisbrook v Campbells Creek
Trentham v Royal Park
Talbot v Navarre
Saturday, August 19
Rovers v Maldon
Harcourt v Natte Bealiba
Lexton v Avoca
Dunolly v Carisbrook
Campbells Creek v Trentham
Royal Park v Talbot
Navarre v Newstead
Qualifying finals
Saturday, August 26
Elimination finals
Sunday, August 27
Semi finals
September 2 & 3
Preliminary finals
September 9 & 10
Grand final
Saturday, September 16
