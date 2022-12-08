Bendigo Advertiser
2023 Maryborough-Castlemaine District Football-Netball League fixture

Updated December 8 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 11:13am
Harcourt (senior football) and Natte Bealiba (A grade netball) are the MCDFNL's defending premiers.

MALDON and Dunolly will open the 2023 Maryborough-Castlemaine District Football-Netball League season with a stand-alone game on Good Friday.

