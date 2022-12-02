Jewish symbol unveiled at Great Stupa in name of peace

A Jewish sculpture has been unveiled at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Peace Park.
The sculpture, an eight-arm candelabrum known as a chanukkiah, is the contribution of Kehillat S'dot Zahav (KSZ), the Progressive Jewish Congregation of the Goldfields.
The candelabrum features a ninth "servant" candle known as shammash used to light the others and is traditionally lit during the eight days of Hanukkah, or Chanukkah in Hebrew.
KSZ president Dr David Kram said the sculpture was selected not because of its symbolism of Hanukkah, but to signify peace.
"It's not a Chanukkah sculpture per say, even though it's derived from that festival," he said.
"[It's] not just a Jewish symbol, but [it's] also representing all people who wish to preserve their faith and spread the light of their faith and the world, and work together with other faiths to help maintain and nurture peace in our small communities and in greater circumstances."
Chairman of the Great Stupa, Ian Green, said the chanukkiah would sit next to an Islamic Mihrab, or prayer niche.
"The unveiling of the chanukkiah, especially in a location alongside an Islamic symbol, will resonate a message of peace and harmony around the world," he said.
Dr Kram said the local communities of Jewish and Islamic people had a positive relationship.
"Given the current tension where people erroneously mix together politics and religion, on the community side we have very friendly relationship," he said. "I think this is a tangible visual proof of this relationship."
The Islamic and Jewish contribution to the Peace Park, which features symbols of all faiths, will share a garden of the five holy fruits: grapes, almonds, figs, pomegranates and olives.
It is possibly the only place in the world where Islam and Judaism share a common site with a backdrop of a garden of the five holy fruits, according to KSZ founder Howard Nathan, who was the "driving force behind the installation".
In 2021, a Jewish menorah was unveiled at White Hills Cemetery, making the chanukkiah the second visual representation of Bendigo's Jewish community.
The sculpture was created by metal worker, Bill Thomas, who spent six months designing and creating the artwork out of stainless steel.
On Saturday, December 3 at 2pm there will be a public ceremony led by Rabbi Fred Morgan, Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Beth Israel at the Great Stupa Peace Park with many members of Victoria's Jewish community invited to attend.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.