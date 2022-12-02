Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Jewish sculpture the latest faith symbol at Great Stupa's Peace Park

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jewish symbol unveiled at Great Stupa in name of peace

A Jewish sculpture has been unveiled at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Peace Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.