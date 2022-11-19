Bendigo Advertiser
Fake teacher and former prisoner worked at Wodonga school with false name

Updated November 20 2022 - 7:04pm, first published November 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Andrew Flanagan, who has gone by several aliases, pictured outside court during a previous appearance over the deception of mutliple companies and organisations. Picture by AAP

Authorities are investigating how a fraudster who has previously been jailed for serious offences overseas was able to teach at a Wodonga school under a false name.

