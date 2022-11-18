Footy fanatic Kennedy lands Bendigo Pioneers coaching role

A passion for footy that's matched by a passion for developing young people.
New Bendigo Pioneers girls' program coach Whitney Kennedy can't wait to bounce the ball on her new role when pre-season training kicks-off on Sunday.
"It's pretty exciting,'' Kennedy said.
"It's a great opportunity to remain involved working with young people and footy.
"The opportunity to develop not only footy skills, but off-field skills as well, is something I'm really looking forward to."
Danny O'Bree was head coach of the Pioneers' boys and girls programs, but that role has now been split.
O'Bree remains in charge of the boys, with Kennedy on board to lead the girls.
Originally from Ballarat, Kennedy moved to Bendigo from Swan Hill where she was a secondary school teacher.
"Footy has always been a huge part of my life,'' she said.
"I'm from a family of crazy Melbourne supporters. Trips to the MCG with Dad growing up were regular.
"I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to play footy at uni, but I feel as though I missed the boat to play when I moved to Swan Hill.
"It's only recently that girls and women's footy has become a thing.
"As youth girls footy started to evolve in Swan Hill I became more involved through academy programs.
"I coached V/Line Cup for Bendigo Pioneers, I was an assistant coach of Woorinen youth girls and I've attended Pioneers games through the year, including a trip to Mildura with the program, to help me get a vibe that this was the pathway I wanted to take.
"I'm super passionate about girls footy and developing young people and I just love footy, I love it.
"It's go time for female footy. I felt as though if I didn;t take this opportunity now, down the track I would have looked back and regretted it.
"Had I been born 10 or 15 years later I'd like to think I could have given playing a red hot go.
"That's not the case, so coaching is the way to go for me."
Pre-season training for the NAB League program starts at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday, with players from Kyneton in the south all the way to Mildura in the north trying their best to make the Pioneers' list.
"I can't wait to get started,'' she said.
"Working with young people with a footy focus is pretty attractive to me. It's pretty cool."
Meanwhile, the Pioneers also made another announcement this week with former coach Rick Coburn returning to the club.
Coburn is the Pioneers' new talent operations lead - replacing the late David Meade, who passed away in October.
After coaching the Bendigo Pioneers from 2017 to 2019, Coburn most recently held the position of coach education and development lead with AFL Victoria, where he has worked across the state to ensure a strong connection between talent pathway and community coaches.
