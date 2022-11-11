Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo has three early voting locations, which are open to 8pm several days a week

Updated November 18 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 12:24pm
There are three early voting centres across Bendigo. They are located in Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Strathdale. Picture by Bendigo Advertiser

Early voting for the November 26 Victorian election opens today, with voters free to cast their ballots at any of 155 early voting locations around the state.

