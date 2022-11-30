CHRISTMAS is a time for celebration and connection for many - and we thought we would take a sleigh ride back in time to see how central Victoria celebrated from 2005 to 2008.
Each week in the lead up to Christmas, the Bendigo Advertiser will showcase the photos that made festive headlines.
This year, Bendigo will host an array of activities for all ages, from the lighting of the Christmas tree through to Elf Academy.
A full list of updated Christmas events can be found here.
All images featured in the above gallery are available to purchase from our office: 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo or email: astrid.michael@austcommunitymedia.com.au for further information.
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.