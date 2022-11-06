AFL: Greene a happy Hawk as persistence pays off with second chance

BENDIGO'S Fergus Greene admits there have been times over the past two years where he thought his chance at earning a second crack in the AFL had passed him by.
Delisted by the Western Bulldogs at the end of the 2020 season following four years at the club, Greene has spent the past two years in the VFL with Box Hill hoping his persistence would pay off with an AFL lifeline.
There was a time 12 months ago when Greene had to face up to the possibility that his AFL experience could be confined to his four years and five games with the Western Bulldogs and he had considered the prospect of returning home to play back at Sandhurst in the Bendigo league.
But his decision to give state level football with Box Hill another go this year and not give up on his AFL dream has paid off, with 24-year-old Greene now back on an AFL list with Hawthorn.
The Hawks on Thursday announced they had signed forward Greene to a one-year contract as a delisted free agent.
"This has always been the goal, but I guess there were times over the past couple of years where I thought it could be over and that's a really tough conversation you've got to have with yourself," Greene said on Saturday.
"To be honest, I felt like I played my best footy when I put it (pursuing another AFL chance) at the back of my mind and just focused in on trying to win a flag for Box Hill.
"To have had two reasonably consistent seasons at Box Hill and then to get this reward on the end of it is a big thing.
"The VFL is a hard slog because you're working from 9-5, then you've got training and aren't getting home until 9.30 at night, so it's nice to get some reward after two years of solid work."
Greene has juggled his VFL commitments with Box Hill over the past two years while working as a sales representative for ACCO Brands.
"It has been a really enjoyable gig at ACCO Brands and I had a tremendous management team who are passionate about their footy and gave me a bit of leniency in terms of if I needed to finish a day in Box Hill so I could get to training, so I owe a lot to them for that," Greene said.
Greene was runner-up in the VFL goalkicking this year with 53 from 17 games, following on from the 30 goals he kicked for Box Hill from nine games in 2021.
He kicked at least four goals in eight games for Box Hill this year, with a season-high of six against Werribee in round 17 and was selected in the forward pocket in the VFL Team of the Year.
"This year I had some conversations with my manager where we had agreed that if an AFL chance wasn't going to happen then it was probably time to go back to local footy because unless you really love the VFL then it's probably not going to happen," Greene said.
"So I knew this was probably my last dip at it and, fortunately, it has worked out well."
Unlike six years ago when he was drafted to the Whitten Oval off the back of the Western Bulldogs winning the 2016 premiership, this time Greene is reigniting his AFL career at a rebuilding Hawthorn that this year finished 13th.
But not only does he have his four years experience in the system previously to draw on, Greene already has existing relationships at Hawthorn to build on given Box Hill is the Hawks' aligned VFL club.
"I'm really excited and just feel a lot more comfortable now with where I am at having done two years in the workforce because you know what's on the other side," Greene said.
"I come into it a lot more relaxed this time... I was probably overawed walking into the Bulldogs six years ago.
"They had just won the flag and you've got blokes like Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae around you and it's a lot to take in.
"Whereas now, I've already played with a lot of the guys and am probably as comfortable as anyone at the club because of the relationships I've built and because I'm comfortable with who I am, so it's a nice feeling."
In announcing the signing of Greene, Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie described him as "an exciting player with a lot of potential."
"We identified we needed more forward line support and Ferg's attributes suit the way Sam (Mitchell, senior coach) and our coaching group want to play," McKenzie said.
"With some exposure already at AFL level and a really impressive two seasons in the VFL, we believe Ferg will be a great fit for our young and developing group."
Greene will start pre-season training with Hawthorn on November 21.
"My role is completely different this time. I probably walked into the Dogs more as a longer term prospect... really raw, 65 kgs dripping wet and someone who was a bit of a project," Greene said.
"At Hawthorn I come in as an established VFL player and looking at myself as a bit of a leader and really looking forward to working with the younger guys... I can't wait to get stuck into it."
