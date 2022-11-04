LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
MICA GRANGE OPEN GARDEN
Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition.
Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley.
This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale.
There will also be morning and afternoon teas available.
Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com.
Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry).
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Open weekends until December 4, 10am to 4pm.
WEDDERBURN GARDEN EXPO
The Wedderburn Garden Expo allows visitors to visit seven open gardens for one day only.
There will be a chance to enjoy a Devonshire Tea and visit market stalls with wine tasting.
A map of the gardens is available at the Wedderburn Community House from 9.30am on the day.
For further information, click here or phone 5494 3489 for larger group bookings.
Where: Wedderburn Community House, 24 Wilson Street, Wedderburn.
When: Sunday, November 6, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
FESTIVAL OF GARDENS
The Castlemaine and District Festival of Gardens 2022 showcases a selection of diverse open gardens around the Castlemaine region.
Every two years, privately owned gardens are selected and opened to the public.
Where: Gardens located in Castlemaine and its surrounding towns.
When: Until November 6, 2022, various hours.
FESTIVALS
DIWALI UTSAV
The Indian Association of Bendigo (IAB) invites all members and guests to attend the Grand Diwali Utsav - Festival of Lights Gala Dinner.
There will be a three course Indian buffet dinner, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, dancing, games, cultural activities and more.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre, 155 Crook Street, Strathdale.
When: Saturday, November 5, 6pm to 10.30pm.
BENDIGO BLUES AND ROOTS
The Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival has returned to Bendigo, entertaining crowds with local and visiting talent.
The festival is a predominantly free, community based event that gives community members the opportunity to enjoy world-class music.
The centrepiece of the program will be a day long, family-friendly concert featuring over a dozen acts in Bendigo's Rosalind Park on Saturday. This event is free.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, November 6.
CFA OPEN DAY
The Maiden Gully Fire Brigade are hosting a CFA Open Day after a two year break.
Brigade volunteers will welcome community members and show off the station, vehicles and other facilities.
This open day is an opportunity to chat about your summer fire preparations while watching a range of demonstrations.
Special visitors will be FRV's 37 metre high Bronto ladder platform truck based in Bendigo along with vehicles from the Marong SES.
There will also have other community groups present.
Bring your family and enjoy a free sausage sizzle, meet Captain Koala, Paddy Platypus and get a photo sitting in either the little red fire truck or the mini SES truck.
You can even learn how to put out a fire on your stove, get to use a fire extinguisher, or find out about volunteering with local emergency services.
Where: Maiden Gully Fire Station, 5 Beckhams Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, November 6, 10am to 1pm.
AUSTEN TAYSHUS
Join in for a night of laughs with Australian comedy legend, Austen Tayshus.
Austen Tayshus has performed over 10,000 shows throughout Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, USA, Fiji and Bali.
This weekend he will be performing at the Axedale Tavern's beer garden. Supporting act is Charlie Valentine.
Limited tickets available, click here.
Where: Axedale Tavern, 105 High Street, Axedale.
When: Saturday, November 5, from 8pm.
SPRING GARDEN PARTY
Celebrate Spring with the Old Church on the Hill Community's Spring Garden Party.
There will be cake, coffee, drinks and fairy-floss.
There will also be children's activities, face painting, flower crowns and much more.
This event will raise funds for the Old Church on the Hill Community Garden.
Where: The Old Church on the Hill, Russell Street, Quarry Hill.
When: Saturday, November 5, 10.30am to 1pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This toe-tapping event will feature music by Cheryl Bailey and a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9, all welcome.
All enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
FACE
Face is an exhibition of seven portraits, six of them having been within media, five of them are war images, one of them a refugee and one from artist Angela Morrissey's low budget short film called "Companions of Fire''.
These paintings are big, bright and bold. They capture the imagination of the viewer and are inspired by important historical images caught on camera.
Where: Bendigo Bank Central (formerly Fountain Court), Bendigo.
When: Until Saturday, November 12, 9am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Raise money for the Zonta Club of Bendigo while teasing your brain.
This trivia event will feature prizes, dinner and lots of entertainment.
$60 per person, tables of eight, including a two-course dinner.
Where: Bendigo Club, Park Street, Strathdale.
When: Friday, November 18, at 6pm.
UNION STREET BLUES CLUB
Union Street Blues Club proudly presents three Top Club Bands: Fringe Dwellers, Misty Road, Slow Joe Crow.
This event is open to all lovers of music and good times.
Only $5 entry.
For bookings, phone Bill on 0499 989 066.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, November 20, from 1pm.
