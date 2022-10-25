Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Controversial former MP Geoff Shaw, now UAP state leader, to visit Bendigo

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:08am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of United Australia Party (UAP) representatives will hold a "meet and greet" in Bendigo on Saturday in the lead up to the Victorian election on Saturday, November 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.