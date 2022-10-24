Eaglehawk names 2023 CVFLW coaching squad

Eaglehawk Football Netball Club has announced its coaching line up for the 2023 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
Returning is Geoff West who will take on his third year as coach and will be joined by Molly Metcalf who is taking on a playing-coach role with the Hawks.
Metcalf brings years of experience both on and off the football field, which includes playing with Bendigo Thunder, Kangaroo Flat and most recently in the 2022 season with Eaglehawk.
"I am really excited to make the step up from being a player into a coach's role," Metcalf said.
"We have a strong young team and this really is an exciting opportunity to see what we can do with the group next season."
In addition to her practical experience on the football field, Metcalf believes her ability to connect with team-mates will be one of her key strengths in her new role.
"My relationship building is a strength and also being a playing-coach will be advantageous to us on game days as I will bring a different perspective," she said.
West said Metcalf was a "natural leader" and brings years of experience playing at several clubs throughout Central Victoria.
"Her experience and resume is outstanding," he said.
"Overall she is a natural leader and it's very exciting to have her on board for 2023."
Joining West and Metcalf on the coaching line up is Molly's father Baz who takes on an assistant role.
Now that the coaching line up has been set, the focus is now on building the strongest team possible so the club can progress even further in the competition.
The 2022 season marked the club's first finals appearance in the league and come next year they are determined to go even further.
During the first week of finals they put up a hard-fought battle against the Thunder, but went down fighting 3.4 (22) to 9.9 (63).
"If we can add a few more girls to our great list that we've already produced then there's no doubt we can take one or even two steps forward," Metcalf said.
"Rather than being a team that's just participating we want to be a flag favourite."
West shared the same view, happy that the club made it to the business end of the season, but deep down believed they can go even further.
"It was a good year and an outcome we'd been working towards for a few seasons," he said.
"In one sense we were very happy to make it to the finals, but we were also disappointed that we didn't advance further.
"The foundations are there to get the job done."
More than anything both coaches are pleased to see the overall growth of the premier central Victoria women's competition in recent years.
Metcalf said the opportunity for women to play had increased dramatically in recent years.
"When I started there were only four or five women's teams," she said.
"It's awesome to see the clear pathways that are now available for girls to play football."
