The state's most flood-affected communities and their councils will have access to an immediate rapid response payment following the recent and ongoing deluge.
The Council Flood Support Fund will be established as an initial measure to provide immediate payments of $500,000 to the 24 local government areas that have experienced the most profound flood damage.
Premier Daniel Andrews said this funding will allow councils to start the process of recovery.
"We're at our best when we work together, every level of government is ready to stand with local communities as we repair the damage that's been done."
This funding aims to ensure those councils can start clean-up activities, and importantly help restore local facilities and services that are the lifeblood of regional communities, like sports clubs and community centres.
This support is in addition to existing Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements - delivering the extra support communities need for grassroots recovery efforts.
Local government minister Melissa Horne said this payment is only the beginning of the support to be provided as communities continue to battle floods.
"We'll support local councils every step of the way as they start clean-up and recovery efforts, and this rapid payment is just the beginning of our support to help them begin their recovery while floodwaters are still high," she said.
Clean-up activities supported through the fund include the collection and removal of debris deposited on council parks, reserves and community assets, transportation costs, staffing and restoration of community services.
The local government areas eligible for this initial payment include Buloke Shire Council, Campaspe Shire Council, Central Goldfields Shire Council, Gannawarra Shire Council, Greater Bendigo City Council, Loddon Shire Council and Macedon Ranges Shire Council.
