Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council Flood Support Fund set to help Greater Bendigo, Victorian residents

Updated October 16 2022 - 8:17pm, first published 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council areas hit by floods will be eligible for funding to help residents clean up following record-breaking floods. Picture by Darren Howe

The state's most flood-affected communities and their councils will have access to an immediate rapid response payment following the recent and ongoing deluge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.