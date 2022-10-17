This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Monday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
That's it for this Monday's blog. We would like to thank the emergency service personnel who are unfailingly serving us all as this crisis goes on - and the flood victims who have graciously allowed the Advertiser to tell their stories.
We end this blog with emergency evacuation orders in place for Echuca and Echuca Village along with warnings for communities throughout central Victoria. Our thoughts are with everyone currently being hit by flood waters.
Residents in Echuca and Echuca Village are again being urged to evacuate now.
Flooding may impact residents whose properties surround the Campaspe River and residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
If you live, work or are holidaying in this area, you should evacuate immediately.
If you do not relocate now you may become isolated for a number of days.
If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.
The EVACUATION ROUTE is currently open but may not stay that way.
What you should do:
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
This warning is current to 7.00pm October 17.
If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave.
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
A moderate flood warning has been issued for Wycheproof and surrounding areas.
The Tyrell and Lalbert creeks should be planning for between a two per cent AEP flood (one in 50 year) and one per cent AEP flood (one in 100).
For local reference, flooding on these two creek systems is likely to be higher than the September flood event but lower than the January 2011 flood event.
Flows from the Tyrell and Lalbert Creeks will cause rural road closures and isolation in the vicinity of Wycheproof, Dumosa, Nullawil, Culgoa, Towaninny, Tittybong, Lalbert and beyond.
Low lying areas where water will pool should be avoided.
Communities should be prepared to be isolated for a number of days. Flood extents and timings are difficult to predict in these creek systems and communities should prepare for flooding.
Residents are urged to take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground.
Buloke Shire Council has opened an Emergency Relief Centre at the Wycheproof P-12 school on Menzies Cresent.
There are comfortable beds, blankets and sleeping bags as well as meals throughout the day.
Red Cross is also onsite to support community and DFFH have provided information on how to access Personal Hardship grants.
If you decide to come to the Emergency Relief Centre we encourage you to pack the following items:
If you decide to leave your property, please:
Remember:
A renewed emergency warning has been issued for Charlton residents and surrounding properties urging people to evacuate now with flooding likely to peak a second time.
The State Emergency Service said it's likely the impact of this second peak will last between three and five days.
It recommends leaving before your property is isolated or inundated with water.
The next warning will be issued at 9pm Monday unless the situation changes.
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Bendigo Council is in the process of understanding the impacts of last week's heavy rain across the municipality.
In particular, it is aware a number of roads and highways have been affected by the weather.
Of key concern is road access between Bendigo and Heathcote, with the McIvor Highway at Axedale currently cut off.
There are other options, including travelling via Eppalock and Redesdale, but this is not as direct.
While the township of Elmore is accessible, the council is also aware it is not possible to travel north or east of the township along main roads.
"We are working with the Department of Transport, which has responsibility for main arterial roads, including the McIvor, Midland, Loddon Valley, Wimmera and Calder highways, to prioritise the works that are needed," a spokesperson said.
Council said it will waive tip fees for flood-damaged property only to be disposed of for free at the Eaglehawk Landfill until December 31.
In the Heathcote community where it is thought up to 40 homes were inundated, council will place a number of skip bins in residential streets to put flood-damaged property into.
Bins will be delivered October 19, but locations have not been confirmed and will be promoted via council's Facebook page.
The bins will remain until November 14 and be emptied for free.
Residents across Bendigo will be able to have to wait to have their organic waste bins emptied.
Regular waste and recycling bins will be collected as usual, but organics will need to wait until the Stanhope plant is more accessible.
If residents see examples of potholes, road damage, footpaths needing repair or fallen trees, they are encouraged to log a customer request online by visiting bendigo.vic.gov.au/requests
A Bridgewater business devastated by the recent floods has seen an overwhelming outpour of love and support from it's local community as it begins it's recovery and clean up.
Bendigo resident and disability support worker Lauren Herben ,36, saw the call to help clean up Bridgewater Motel on Facebook and promptly rounded up some help from her local church group on Saturday, October 15 to lend a hand.
Ms Herben said despite the tragedy of the floods, the one positive thing to see if communities across regional Victoria coming together to support each other.
Over the course of the next few hours, Ms Herben and other volunteers helped to clean up the motel and get rid of the debris.
"Everything was filthy because the water got up to waist height," she said.
"It looked pretty bad. Everything had to be pulled out because there was mud. It was a very, very big job."
Ms Herben said the motel's toilet brushes had floated away and the water inside the toilets were full of brown water.
"We made do," she said, "we got it done."
In a series of Facebook posts the owners of the motel, Rod and Helen Gery, thanked everyone who turned up to help them clean up.
"Rod and I could not feel more thankful blessed or encouraged today after having angels show up from everywhere," one post said.
"The post photos don't even show half of what was achieved or how we felt having waves of people showing up all day asking to help.
"We are overwhelmed by the support of so many."
Ms Herben said some people just pulled over and started helping the clean up at the motel.
Ms Herben, whose home was destroyed by a fire in 2011, said she empathised with the people who have been hit by the floods.
The eager volunteer said helping clean up was a way of showing love and she plans to go back to keep helping over the course of the next few weeks.
"It was out of love," she said.
"It felt good, that's why we're going back."
The Bureau of Meteorology has flagged the more rain for central and northern Victoria later this week.
An emergency warning has been issued for people along the Loddon River from the Loddon Weir to Kerang to move to higher ground.
The State Emergency Service has indicated flooding will peak overnight on Tuesday at Appin South and Kerang and will likely rival the peak levels of the January 2011 flood event.
"If you do not wish to be isolated for at least a week within the levee area, it is recommended you relocate as soon as possible," the warning says.
"If you choose to stay you will need to be self sufficient for the period of isolation.
"Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous.
"Now is the time to consider making arrangements to stay with family and friends or alternative options outside of the forecast impacted area."
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Rochy residents in need of a helping hand with clean up there is a form you can fill out here: https://bit.ly/assistancerequired.
For those looking to volunteer to help the clean up, you can fill out this form: https://bit.ly/volunteerrochy
Increased reports of snakes emerging from flooded areas have led community groups to remind people living in these regions to stay vigilant.
Recovery is underway with new funding for flood impacted communities.
A collective $351 million will go towards regional Victorian communities to help support the clean up and recovery efforts.
Up to $15 million will go towards housing, health, wellbeing, financial and legal counselling for those hit the hardest.
The "emergency re-establishment assistance" fund will provide families with up to $42,250 for uninsured properties, helping to pay for clean-up, repairs, rebuilding and replacing household contents.
To re-connect communities and get people and goods moving again across the state a $165 million emergency road repair blitz will happen to find and fix potholes, asphalt, and repair road surfaces damaged after flooding.
The funding will also cover larger-scale works particularly in the Western, Hume and Loddon Mallee regions.
An investment of $6 million will station Community Recovery Officers in affected LGAs to help identify the recovery needs of individuals and families.
The Community Recover Officers will ensure communities are getting appropriate support for their individual requirements, and assist the government in identifying if any further support is required.
In addition, $15 million will be invested into Emergency Management Victoria, the State Control Centre and Emergency Response Victoria to increase their capability in coordinating emergency responses and helping the recovery from disasters like floods.
A flood recovery plan will see $150 million invested into immediate state-coordinated clean up, allowing crews to move quickly into the worst-affected areas to undertake hazard assessment and demolition of any severely damaged structures.
V/Line has indicated trains on the Bendigo line will continue to terminate in Bendigo.
There are currently no trains or coach services running from Bendigo to Epsom/Echuca or Eaglehawk/Swan Hill.
A Coliban Water spokesperson has said the organisation is working through known sewer spills and intrusions in a process which could take several days.
"After a heavy rain event we can experience high call volumes and our network crews may take longer than usual to respond," a spokesperson said.
In Echuca, the sewer pump stations will be isolated to ensure asset protection and speed of recovery, with residents being asked to limit water use.
The advice to boil water in Echuca has been lifted and water is now safe to drink.
Elsewhere in the north-central region, access to Mysia is blocked by flood water and the water supply is off.
Residents must use water that has been set aside or tank water until further notice.
In Tylden, residents are encouraged to minimise water use to ensure continued supply to the town.
Bendigo park ranger Blair Venn came across this kangaroo struggling in the water on his rounds and worked safely to save it.
The start of the week coincides with the beginnings of a massive clean-up even as water remains in many flooded streets.
Some people who managed to make it back have found waterlogged homes and are glad their family members were not trapped there.
Others who stayed have spoken of the dangers they faced at the height of the flood.
About 170 people displaced by the floods have at least one small reprieve.
They will not need to move out to make way for the Bendigo Agricultural Show.
It is being cancelled while flood-victims are using Bendigo's showgrounds for emergency accommodation.
