The Bureau of Meteorology has flagged the more rain for central and northern Victoria later this week.
An emergency warning has been issued for people along the Loddon River from the Loddon Weir to Kerang to move to higher ground.
The State Emergency Service has indicated flooding will peak overnight on Tuesday at Appin South and Kerang and will likely rival the peak levels of the January 2011 flood event.
"If you do not wish to be isolated for at least a week within the levee area, it is recommended you relocate as soon as possible," the warning says.
"If you choose to stay you will need to be self sufficient for the period of isolation.
"Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous.
"Now is the time to consider making arrangements to stay with family and friends or alternative options outside of the forecast impacted area."
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Rochy residents in need of a helping hand with clean up there is a form you can fill out here: https://bit.ly/assistancerequired.
For those looking to volunteer to help the clean up, you can fill out this form: https://bit.ly/volunteerrochy
Increased reports of snakes emerging from flooded areas have led community groups to remind people living in these regions to stay vigilant.
Recovery is underway with new funding for flood impacted communities.
A collective $351 million will go towards regional Victorian communities to help support the clean up and recovery efforts.
Up to $15 million will go towards housing, health, wellbeing, financial and legal counselling for those hit the hardest.
The "emergency re-establishment assistance" fund will provide families with up to $42,250 for uninsured properties, helping to pay for clean-up, repairs, rebuilding and replacing household contents.
To re-connect communities and get people and goods moving again across the state a $165 million emergency road repair blitz will happen to find and fix potholes, asphalt, and repair road surfaces damaged after flooding.
The funding will also cover larger-scale works particularly in the Western, Hume and Loddon Mallee regions.
An investment of $6 million will station Community Recovery Officers in affected LGAs to help identify the recovery needs of individuals and families.
The Community Recover Officers will ensure communities are getting appropriate support for their individual requirements, and assist the government in identifying if any further support is required.
In addition, $15 million will be invested into Emergency Management Victoria, the State Control Centre and Emergency Response Victoria to increase their capability in coordinating emergency responses and helping the recovery from disasters like floods.
A flood recovery plan will see $150 million invested into immediate state-coordinated clean up, allowing crews to move quickly into the worst-affected areas to undertake hazard assessment and demolition of any severely damaged structures.
V/Line has indicated trains on the Bendigo line will continue to terminate in Bendigo.
There are currently no trains or coach services running from Bendigo to Epsom/Echuca or Eaglehawk/Swan Hill.
A Coliban Water spokesperson has said the organisation is working through known sewer spills and intrusions in a process which could take several days.
"After a heavy rain event we can experience high call volumes and our network crews may take longer than usual to respond," a spokesperson said.
In Echuca, the sewer pump stations will be isolated to ensure asset protection and speed of recovery, with residents being asked to limit water use.
The advice to boil water in Echuca has been lifted and water is now safe to drink.
Elsewhere in the north-central region, access to Mysia is blocked by flood water and the water supply is off.
Residents must use water that has been set aside or tank water until further notice.
In Tylden, residents are encouraged to minimise water use to ensure continued supply to the town.
Bendigo park ranger Blair Venn came across this kangaroo struggling in the water on his rounds and worked safely to save it.
The start of the week coincides with the beginnings of a massive clean-up even as water remains in many flooded streets.
Some people who managed to make it back have found waterlogged homes and are glad their family members were not trapped there.
Others who stayed have spoken of the dangers they faced at the height of the flood.
About 170 people displaced by the floods have at least one small reprieve.
They will not need to move out to make way for the Bendigo Agricultural Show.
It is being cancelled while flood-victims are using Bendigo's showgrounds for emergency accommodation.
