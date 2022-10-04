6.28 PM
It was confirmed there were three people involved in the collision - two in one vehicle and one in the other.
Two of the three people were treated by Ambulance Victoria and taken to hospital to be assessed, but there were no major injuries recorded.
Police confirmed one vehicle failed to obey a give way sign, causing the crash.
Police will continue to investigate the incident, and an infringement notice may be given to the driver at fault as part of the investigation.
The cars were damaged as a result of the crash, and were towed away.
EARLIER
EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a two-car crash in Kangaroo Flat.
Two vehicles collided earlier on the corner of Morrison and Helm Street in Kangaroo Flat at about 5.10pm on Tuesday.
Three people were involved in the collision, with one person trapped in the car.
The people were being assessed by Ambulance Victoria, but there has been no serious injuries reported.
A silver Volkswagen and a green Mazda were both extensively damaged in the crash.
Part of the road has been blocked off to allow emergency services crews access to the crash site.
SES were not required to attend. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
