As the cost of living slowly creeps up, central Victorians are looking to find ways to make their dollars stretch further than ever before.
That's why charity organisation Vinnies is encouraging people to only purchase second hand goods this month, with its Buy Nothing New campaign.
Vinnies Victoria executive general manager of commercial services Jeff Antcliff said he wanted people to take the pledge and rethink the way they shopped.
"Vinnies' Buy Nothing New Month is designed as an annual circuit-breaker in our buying habits," he said.
"It's a reminder that with a little extra time and care, buying pre-loved items can bring immeasurable joy to our lives and provide a meaningful connection to the circular economy too.
"We are expecting significant traction with Vinnies' Buy Nothing New pledge this year.
"With inflationary pressures pushing up the cost of living, on every front, people are desperately seeking ways to stretch their budgets."
Mr Antcliff said people who shop at second-hand stores could be "proud of how they were contributing to addressing urgent macro environmental issues like escalating landfill".
Area support manager Graham Staniforth, who looks after 15 Vinnies stores between Bendigo and Casterton, said every dollar spent at a Vinnies goes towards helping those in need.
"The money we raise in our retail shops goes to help people who may be suffering or struggling, or just need a bit of support during a time," he said.
Mr Staniforth said donations were "right up" at all stores, with apparel, homewares and kids toys the most popular items.
"When you're thinking about some Christmas presents, have a look around our shops for items that are not necessarily new, they're donated," he said.
According to Charitable Recycling Australia, in the last financial year Victorian charity shops processed 242,842 tonnes of donations; saving 214,368 tonnes of CO2 emissions, 455,505 megawatt-hours of energy and 21,975 megalitres of water.
At the same time, the shops contributed upwards of $232 millions in revenue towards invaluable social causes.
