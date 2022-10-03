Bendigo Pioneers star Harley Reid was rewarded for his brilliant form with Victoria Country at the national championships by being named in the All-Australian Under-18 team.
The 17-year-old, who was picked on a half-back flank in the team of 22, was one of only two bottom-age players to earn selection in the elite squad.
Reid is the first Bendigo Pioneers to be named in the All-Australian Under-18 team since Brodie Kemp in 2019.
"A versatile bottom-aged player who was outstanding for his team predominantly in defence,'' AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan described Reid.
"His contested marking, line-breaking speed and precise ball use are all features of his play.
"Moved forward in the final quarter of the deciding match of the Championships and almost lifted Victoria Country over the line with two goals from contested marks. Averaged 20 disposals (83% efficiency) and seven marks."
Sheehan said selection was deserved recognition for outstanding performance throughout the championships.
"Selection in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team is a significant honour and all players selected are thoroughly deserving of their place in the team," Sheehan said.
"The players selected in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team represent the best young boys footballers in the country and highlight the quality of talent coming through the national pathway programs.
"Many of the players selected in the team will feature prominently in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft and we look forward to watching their development as AFL players.
"Harley Reid and Jed Walter have been selected in the team as bottom-aged players. Both will be eligible for the 2023 NAB AFL Draft and will be players to look out for again at next year's Championships."
The All-Australian team was selected by a panel comprising Kevin Sheehan (AFL Talent Ambassador - chairman), Tarkyn Lockyer (AFL National Academy coach/manager) and AFL club recruiters Scott Clayton (North Melbourne), Mark McKenzie (Hawthorn), Kelly O'Donnell (Melbourne) and Geoff Parker (Port Adelaide).
Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said Reid's championship form was "outstanding".
"He won a lot of people over within the Vic Country walls - coaches and staff - which was probably the most pleasing,'' O'Bree said of Reid.
"He has next year to wait, but the best thing is they got a really good insight into his character and they love working with him."
Reid started the NAB League season as a forward who could pinch hit in the middle.
Just prior to the national championships, O'Bree moved Reid to half-back and it paid dividends.
"Harley was clearly best on ground that game,'' O'Bree said.
"Vic Country had a spot for him down there and he played really well in defence.
"The great thing about Harley is his versatility. He went into the midfield for Vic Country and they threw him forward.
"Asking people where they think Harley's best spot is and they don't really know because he's so good no matter where he plays."
All-Australian Under-18 squad:
B: Jed Hagan (WA), Josh Weddle (Vic Metro), Lewis Hayes (Vic Metro)
Hb: Lachlan Cowan (Allies), Jedd Busslinger (WA), Harley Reid (Vic Country)
C: Jaspa Fletcher (Allies), Will Ashcroft (Vic Metro), Jaxon Binns (Vic Country)
Hf: Harry Rowston (Allies), Jed Walter (Allies), Cameron Mackenzie (Vic Metro)
F: Harry Sheezel (Vic Metro), Aaron Cadman (Vic Country), Matthew Jefferson (Vic Metro)
Foll: Harry Barnett (SA), Reuben Ginbey (WA), Jhye Clark (Vic Country)
Inter: Adam D'Aloia (SA), Oliver Hollands (Vic Country), Olli Hotton (Vic Metro), Darcy Jones (WA), Max Michalanney (SA)
Coach: Jason Davenport (Vic Metro)
