Bendigo Pioneers star Harley Reid earns under-18 All-Australian honour

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
Harley Reid had a super year for the Bendigo Pioneers and Victoria Country. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Pioneers star Harley Reid was rewarded for his brilliant form with Victoria Country at the national championships by being named in the All-Australian Under-18 team.

