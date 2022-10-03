THE Bendigo business community is encouraged to make the most of free wellbeing training events.
On Friday, October 7, Be.Bendigo will host a wellbeing on the frontline event for human resources professionals, senior managers, small business owners and anyone who looks after employees.
Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group member Nicole Sweeney said it's important people managers take time to look after themselves.
"This is about identifying the importance of looking after their own wellbeing, which then influences their teams in terms of how they are managing their teams but importantly how they're inspiring and motivating their teams to also focus on wellbeing," she said.
The free training is part of a state government initiative called Headway, which wellbeing partner at Be.Bendigo David Juriansz said focuses on the mental health of small business employees, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Large organisations often will have people in roles where they can provide that wellbeing support, but some organisations don't get that," he said.
"When you're focusing on the bottom line and trying to recover economically, the kind of pressures and stress on people goes out the window.
"Actually, looking after your wellbeing is good business because if people are well and feeling engaged, their sense of connection to the task and role of the organisation [is stronger]."
Mr Juriansz said while the COVID-19 pandemic may have brought on a "Great Resignation", young workers are more motivated to work in businesses that have a good culture.
"People want to work in places that don't just think about their output, they think about them and how they're coping in life," he said.
Be.Bendigo's Wellbeing on the Frontline training event takes place at St Anne's Winery Bendigo from 9am to 12.30pm on Friday. Click here to book a spot.
