After allegedly being clocked travelling more than three times over the speed limit a Victorian man is expected to be charged with multiple offences by police.
A police speed check allegedly caught the 45-year-old Echuca man travelling at 126 km/h in a 40 km/h at 4.15pm on Sunday near Eppalock.
Macedon Ranges Highway Patrol officers said they witnessed the car, a ute, overtaking numerous other drivers along Axedale-Kimbolton Road.
The man's ute was impounded for $975 and he is expected to be charged on summons with offences including dangerous driving, exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more, conducting an unsafe overtake and driving to the right of double lines.
