Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo showground satellites could be 'the difference between life and death'

Updated October 2 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to the Bendigo Showgrounds. Picture is a file photo.

ELECTRICIANS have installed a backup satellite service to protect Bendigo if bushfires obliterate other parts of the grid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.