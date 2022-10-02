A WOMAN who has cared for generations of children got the surprise of her career on Sunday when her peers named a kindergarten building in her honour.
Carol O'Bree was not told her name would feature on a new Golden Square Kindergarten building.
The early years educator will soon retire after 33 years working at the kindergarten, early childhood teacher Danielle Walker said.
"She has been an inspirational leader, teacher and mentor educating many early childhood aged children around Bendigo," she said.
Many of those same children have now grown up and begun sending their own young ones to the kindergarten.
Carol's team decided to secretly name the centre's new three year old kindergarten building after her.
Her name joins another one - "New Chum" - which pays tribute to the history of the Golden Square area, including a former mine.
State government grants of more than $994,000 helped the build and the time spent at another site, along with the centre's own contributions.
