People no longer need to boil tap water, days after a broken main caused havoc across Heathcote.
Coliban Water lifted its suit of warnings on Sunday after consultations with the Department of Health.
"We recommend customers flush their internal taps for two minutes to draw fresh water into their internal plumbing," it said.
Access to the town's standpipe is being reinstated.
Residents were told to boil their water until further notice last Thursday evening following a burst in the town's pipe network.
"This burst has resulted in a supply interruption for some Heathcote customers and very low water pressure for others which may cause ingress into the system and compromise the safety of the drinking water," Coliban said in an advisory message issued on Thursday.
Contractors spent Friday flushing the network and on Saturday Coliban was awaiting results from water sampling.
The water corporation supplied bottled water to a raft of groups including Heathcote's hospital, nursing home and childcare centre.
Coliban also supplied bottled water to the Heathcote Food and Wine Festival, which went ahead as planned.
The boil water notice may inadvertently draw further attention to an unrelated but ongoing problem with Heathcote's supply.
It is not fluoridated.
City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted in July to push state election candidates for promises to help fund the $920,000 bill to reverse that problem.
Coliban Water has recently upgraded a plant in the area, potentially paving the way for change, Cr Margaret O'Rourke said.
"It's ... the second largest population base in Greater Bendigo and it's quite remarkable that they don't have fluoridation already," she said.
The National Health and Medical Research Council says fluoridation is safe when at Australian standards.
