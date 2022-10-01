Bendigo Advertiser
'Boil water' advisory lifted in Heathcote

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 2 2022 - 5:14am, first published October 1 2022 - 2:59am
Residents of town near Bendigo can use tap water without boiling it after the mains system was flushed. Picture is a file photo.

People no longer need to boil tap water, days after a broken main caused havoc across Heathcote.

