Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Basketball Australia Hall of Fame honour for Harrower, McInerny

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:29am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krist Harrower in action for the Opals at the 2006 World Cup.

Bendigo basketball greats Kristi Harrower and Emily McInerny will be part of Australian basketball history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.