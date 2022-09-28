Rain deluge closes district golf courses, Country Week cancelled

Golf clubs throughout the Bendigo district have been forced to close their courses after the recent deluge of rain during the past 48 hours.
With the monthly rainfall already past 100mm for the month, with 45mm falling on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday morning, most clubs made the decision to call off all play immediately to preserve the courses.
As of Wednesday morning all four of the City of greater Bendigo's main courses: Axedale, Neangar, Belvoir and Bendigo were closed, with a decision on when they will re-open to be made on Thursday.
The extent of the wet weather has led to putting greens retaining excess water and has caused dams to overflow which has made courses unplayable.
At Neangar Park the dam located adjacent to the par-five ninth tee off area has overflown, in addition to several parts of the course being drenched.
One of the biggest heartbreaks for Central Victorian golfers was the cancellation of 2022 Country Week that was being held at clubs throughout the Shepparton district at Mooroopna, Hill Top and Shepparton golf clubs.
GCV had two teams competing at the tournament that was being held for the first time since 2019.
GCV women's captain Leanne Robertson was disappointed the tournament had been called off, but believed it was the correct decision.
"It's been such an unseasonable year in terms of rain and it really is unfortunate for the Shepparton region as they were going to showcase their fantastic courses," Robertson said.
One positive from the experience was a handful of Country Week matches that were played early on Monday before the event was cancelled on Tuesday.
A highlight for GCV was Country Week debutante Jazy Roberts winning her match 3&2 and Janelle Brown winning her game 4&3.
However, Robertson and the rest of the GCV golfers already have their eyes firmly set on returning next year.
"We'll start rebuilding the team and hopefully most of the girls, especially the newer members, are happy to come back and give it another crack.
GCV Squad
Women: J.Roberts (B'oir), J. Bilkey (Bendigo), J. Brown (Neangar), H.Leech (Neangar), T. Wearne (Heathcote), J. Kennedy (A'dale), R. Iser (A'ale), J. Young (Neangar), J. Roulston (Mitiamo/Bendigo) and M. Stoettrup (B'oir). L. Robertson (Non-playing captain/manager) (Bendigo).
Men: B.Smith (Bendigo) L.Johnstone (Axedale), R.Thompson (A'dale), M.Hafkamp (N'gar), A. Glatz (Belvoir), F.Anderson (N'gar), B. Furphy (N'gar) (Captain), C. Neville (A'ale), R. Prendergast (C'maine), J. O'Brien (C'maine), H. Nielsen (A'dale).
