Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Bacchus Marsh bus crash: Loreto College Ballarat students rushed to hospital

Updated September 21 2022 - 5:14am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED 2PM: Loreto College has issued an update that all the students injured in Wednesdays crash were recovering in medical care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.