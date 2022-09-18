Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has been recognised for his community work.
The former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers footballer was announced the winner of the 2022 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award at the AFL's Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night.
"I had two pretty good parents (Bryce and Maree) when I was growing up that probably taught me the way growing up in Bendigo, and just the love of being around people, and enjoying company, and, you know, I am a footy club that's still a community-based side, which makes things a hell of a lot easier," Selwood said after receiving his award.
In a moving speech, Selwood paid tribute to the late, great Jim Stynes.
"As professional footballers we're extremely privileged in our lives (that) our occupation is to play the game we love.
"However, we can impact people sitting on the other side of the fence and watching from afar.
"I love the fact we can help other individuals aspire to be the best they can be.
"Some of my most cherished moments of my football career so far have been spending time amongst the Geelong community.
"I never had the privilege of meeting Jim Stynes, but after watching his documentary and reading about him I recognised that he's asking us to keep an eye out for each other and to fulfill our potential.
"He's not asking us to put a football club on his back or move mountains like he did in his 46 years. Let's aim to have a tiny bit of Jim in us all, the world would be a better place."
Selwood was honoured for his dedication and commitment to community engagement.
From the beginning of his career, 16 years ago, Selwood prioritised showing up for his community and has not stopped since.
Since his first day playing AFL he has visited schools, clubs, Auskick clinics, community camps, country days, and community appearances.
This past year the Cats' captain reached his 350-game milestone and broke league records for most games and wins as a captain, yet he has also reached an important and impressive milestone off field - passing 1000 hours with Cat's Community commitments, and that's just the recorded hours.
Despite the many challenges COVID-19 posed this year, both professionally and personally, Selwood's priorities remained thinking about those around him.
Selwood helped deliver the club's GHMBA Health Heroes program and embraced his role as a lead ambassador.
Selwood has helped empower primary school-aged children in the region to lead healthy, active lifestyles, with an additional focus on mental health and wellbeing.
In addition Selwood is a champion for inclusion and played a key role in launching the AFL Barwon region Access All-Abilities Auskick Clinics last November.
He has been a NAB Auskick Ambassador for most of his career. He is a key figure in annual community camps and is also an ambassador for the Cotton On Foundation.
On the field, Selwood leads the Cats into the AFL grand final this Saturday against Sydney.
The 34-year-old is chasing his fourth AFL premiership and first as captain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.