Bendigo's Joel Selwood earns Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award

Updated September 18 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:37pm
Joel Selwood regularly assists junior footballers at clinics in Geelong and Bendigo.

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has been recognised for his community work.

