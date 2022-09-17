Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst makes BFNL netball history with four-peat

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:44am, first published 9:34am
IT ENDED up taking six years and not four, but Sandhurst etched its name into the BFNL record books by winning its fourth consecutive A-grade premiership at the QEO on Saturday.

Local News

