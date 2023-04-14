PLENTY might view a first-up assignment against the reigning premiers as a baptism of fire for a new coach.
But Huntly's Kym Bell is embracing the challenge.
The former Hawks midcourt star will lead her club into battle for the first time as A-grade coach against Elmore on Saturday.
She is one of three new HDFNL A-grade coaches this season.
At Colbinabbin, Jen McIntyre will coach the Grasshoppers for the first time against expected improvers Heathcote, while Gemma Angove has taken over the reins from Lauren Dehne at Leitchville-Gunbower, which opens its season against White Hills.
A tough season opener at Huntly comes 224 days after Elmore emphatically captured its first A-grade premiership in 54 years last September.
The Bloods' stirring win capped two years of dominance after they went through the cancelled 2021 season undefeated before losing only three matches last season.
Bell views Saturday's encounter against the reigning premiers as a good early measure of the Hawks' strength.
"I'm looking forward to it - it's just good that the season is finally here," she said.
"Usually pre-season is pretty long, so it's exciting to see the girls about to hit the court.
"There's a lot of fitness work involved in the lead-up and it can be hot, so it's just nice when it does start.
"We've had a good lead-up to it and the girls have put in all the hard work, which is all you can ask as a coach."
Heat won't be a factor on Saturday, with a maximum of 17 degrees forecast and a 90 per cent chance of rain.
Despite some losses from their premiership line-up, including defenders Allira Holmes and Kelsey Niven, Bell was expecting the Bloods to again stamp themselves as a formidable combination.
"They were obviously ultra-strong last year and still have plenty of their premiership players playing for them," she said.
"Our game will be based on a whole team effort in trying to shut them down.
"You can't just focus on one player for them, you have to focus on the team.
"But as a rule, I don't take too much notice of the opposition, I care more about what we are doing as a team and what we can control and how we can improve."
The Hawks will debut at least two newcomers, with goaler Brianna Burt (from Newbridge) and wing defence Erin Scott set to play their first games.
They have regained Ash Sherlock, who is returning after a season away from netball in 2022, and has been named captain.
Elmore joint coach Gabe Richards said her side was looking forward to getting its premiership defence under way following a year in which the club made four grand finals in total and claimed both the A-grade and A-reserve titles.
"We're excited to get playing and see how everyone is shaping up," she said.
"Our last practice match was the first time we'd played 15-minute quarters in our practice matches, so getting match fit is something that takes a while to get under your belt.
"Huntly will be tough, but we're just excited to get going."
While a strengthened White Hills shapes as the most logical foil to the Bloods' continued dominance, Richards warned they would be taking no opponent for granted off the back of one of the most even seasons in the competition's history in 2022.
"The level of play has dramatically increased and you can't take anyone lightly," she said.
"This year will be really interesting. Obviously, Colbo had a sensational finals series; the Mounts girls are always tough, they come at you relentlessly.
"Heathcote were challenging teams throughout the year, so it's really hard to know what to expect.
"We know how we play, but until you get out there and have a runaround, you don't know what it's going to be like."
In other round one games, a strengthened North Bendigo will host a young and eager Mount Pleasant at Atkins Street; Colbinabbin, which has regained multiple premiership player Olivia McEvoy this season, clashes with Heathcote; and last year's runner-up White Hills launches its season on the road at Leitchville.
Lockington-Bamawm United has the bye and will open its season against North Bendigo in round two on April 22.
