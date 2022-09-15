Like everything in her life, the food Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed has become iconic and people are bringing out the cucumber sandwiches and tea to pay homage to her memory.
Percy and Percy owner Elisha Bahen will be watching the late monarch's funeral with a gin and tonic in hand but she will start her Monday at 5am baking scones for the cafe's afternoon tea boxes.
The "secret" royal watcher has been to London, taken the tourist-must photo at the front of Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, and said this is "a really special, amazing time that we'll never see again".
"I guess I was probably just thinking about what I would be doing when I'd be watching the funeral," Ms Bahen said.
"And then there was so much coverage on every channel talking about little things the Queen loved and then I thought maybe we could put together a little afternoon tea box so it was just a bit of a spur of the moment idea."
There was a limit to how many hampers the kitchen could prepare for Monday, amd Ms Bahen initially thought the team would sell five or six, but within 24 hours they had sold out of 30 scrumptious platters.
"I had initially said I'd sell them until Friday but they took off a bit quicker than we thought," she said.
The sets will include the staple cucumber sandwiches, as well as roast beef and sweet pickle and smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches.
"Then we got googling because we got a little bit too excited and started looking into what the Queen used to have every afternoon tea," she said.
"With her afternoon tea she had a jam penny, which is basically a sandwich cut into rounds and it's literally jam and butter.
"I've never had one but I've had one this week and I can see why she liked them."
The monarch's funeral will take place at 11am on Monday in London and Victorians can watch from 8pm.
