Fiske makes the move from Huntly to LBU to take over as Cats coach in HDFNL

STACY Fiske will coach on in the Heathcote District league next season, landing the gig to steer Lockington-Bamawm United's quest for back-to-back premierships.
Fiske is joining the Cats having crossed from HDFNL rival Huntly where he had been coaching, but wasn't reappointed for next season.
The 35-year-old will be a playing coach of the Cats.
Fiske is taking over at LBU from Brodie Collins, who earlier this month led the Cats to the premiership with a 20-point win over Mount Pleasant in the grand final.
"From my point of view, I was still keen to continue coaching after finishing up at Huntly and I was very humbled when Lockington reached out," Fiske said.
"I've obviously played against them for many years and I'm really impressed with their culture and what they have been able to do over the past 10 years.
"With Brodie stepping back from coaching to a playing role, the club was keen to retain a playing coach and it looks like it's going to be a good fit for both of us."
Fiske brings a wealth of coaching experience with him to the Cats through two stints at the helm of Huntly.
His first was from 2012 to 2014, taking over on the back of the Hawks having just claimed a 10th-consecutive wooden spoon.
Yet in just his second season in charge Fiske led the Hawks into the grand final where they were - ironically - beaten by LBU by 58 points.
Fiske's second coaching stint with the Hawks was from mid-2019 after taking over from Denis Grinton through to this year.
"Stacy brings a lot of experience and is keen to continue playing, which helps and we're really excited by the appointment," LBU president Andrew Cochrane said.
"It's a good list Stacy is taking over and he was keen to jump on board fairly quick.
"He knows the league well and is a good family fella, which is what our club is all about, so we think it's a good fit."
While Huntly - which finished eighth this year with just two wins - is in rebuild mode, rival coaches, including Collins, regularly praised the side's structures and believed the Hawks were far more tougher to play against than their record suggested.
"One of the enticing parts of going up to Lockington is they have won the premiership this year and are aiming to be a contender again over the next few years," Fiske said.
"What I've said to the club is that while I'm taking over a premiership team it's really important I continue to grow and develop the group the best I can, whether that be through bringing in some recruits and continuing to polish the areas that they are doing really well already in terms of gamestyle."
From this year's premiership side the Cats have three departures with co-captain Nathan Bacon and defender Trent Bacon both hanging up the boots, while on-baller Harley Cobb is headed back home to Geelong.
Not surprisingly given his runaway win in the Cheatley Medal star ruckman Tyler Phillips won the Cats' best and fairest, with tough midfielder Lachlan Atherton runner-up.
Fiske is one of two newly-appointed coaches so far in the HDFNL for next year.
While Jack Fallon is continuing as coach of White Hills, the Demons have appointed dual Sandhurst best and fairest and Benalla premiership player Jake Pallpratt as his co-coach.
