Rain returns to central Victoria with cold days to follow

Good morning, Bendigo. Chris Pedler here on a soggy Thursday morning.
Rain tumbled down on Wednesday night with more to come on Thursday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Bendigo is set to see a top of 16 degrees ahead of more cooler days later in the week. there's a high chance of rain through the days with at least 5 millimetres expected to fall.
Maryborough and Castlemaine are expecting similar rainfall to Bendigo and will reach 17 and 16 degrees respectively.
North of Bendigo, Echuca is expecting rain to ease later in the morning on its way to a top of 19 degrees.
Further south in Kyneton a top of just 13 is expected with up to 10mm of rain potentially falling before it eases in the afternoon.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
