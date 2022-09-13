The family of a missing Spring Gully man is relieved after their loved one was found "safe and sound" on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old was last seen in the Bendigo suburb on September 12 around 8am.
Police and family were concerned for Gerard as his disappearance is out of character.
No one was injured in a crash involving a probationary driver and a small truck in Golden Square on Tuesday morning.
A number of emergency services were on scene after the two vehicles collided outside the Foundry Hotel on Shamrock Street at around 9am.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed all occupants were out of their respective vehicles when firefighters arrived.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no one on scene required any emergency care or transportation to hospital.
Police were also on scene for traffic control as the incident blocked the inbound lanes on High Street.
The incident was declared under control at 9.10am.
Emergency services have been working hard this morning after an incident occurred in Golden Square.
It is believed two vehicles collided on High Street at around 9am, blocking the inbound lanes.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash or the conditions of any occupants.
More to come.
UPDATE: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed the scene was declared under control at 7.16am with a stop issued at 7.19am.
EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to reports of a bushfire in Daylesford.
Two CFA units have arrived on scene at Hepburn Road, where the fire was reported.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the two units arrived on scene at about 6.50am, one from Daylesford and one from Hepburn.
It is unclear how serious the incident is.
More to come.
Residents of Greater Bendigo can expect to feel the frost biting this morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the region can expect light winds and frost patches, with temperatures expected to peak at about 13 degrees.
Tuesday will be the last "dry" day this week, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain expected.
Here's hoping the sun starts shining soon.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.