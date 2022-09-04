HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Blues reserves get the job done in thriller over Demons

MOUNT Pleasant prevailed by six points over White Hills in an entertaining Heathcote District league reserves grand final on Saturday.
The Blues won 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58) at Huntly to capture the club's first reserves premiership since 2008.
The biggest margin that separated the two sides at any of the breaks was the nine points White Hills led by at quarter-time, 2.4 to 1.1.
The game was poised for a cracking final quarter as White Hills led by three points.
The Blues made the early running in the final quarter, kicking the first two goals through Jack Mackenzie and Mitch Bennett and into time-on led by 12 points.
However, a goal to the Demons' Nicholas Wharton cut the margin to six points before the prospect of extra time looked a possibility when at the 28-minute mark White Hills' Mitch McConnell lined up for goal with the chance to level the scores.
However, McConnell's kick into the breeze faded to the right and fell short in what became the final scoring opportunity of the game as the Blues were able to clear from defence.
The Blues' premiership team was jointly coached by Taig Griffin and Luke Marchesi.
"We started a lot better today than we did last time we played White Hills (second semi-final a fortnight earlier) and we were confident we had the side that could beat them," Marchesi said.
"We didn't make it easy for ourselves, but we got over them in the end."
Bennett was a big inclusion for the Blues in his first game back from a leg injury in early July.
Bennett kicked three goals and was awarded the best-on-ground medal.
"Mitch just competes unbelievably well and allowed our other forwards to get that second and third defender, which we haven't had the luxury of," Marchesi said.
Jackson Hufer and James Walsh were others to figure prominently for the Blues.
It was a bittersweet day at Huntly for Marchesi, who after co-coaching the reserves flag was then part of the Blues' senior team that lost to Lockington-Bamawm United.
Playing in its fifth-consecutive reserves grand final, Wharton kicked three of the eight goals for White Hills, which named Mitch Curtis its best player.
Mount Pleasant Reserves 1.1 4.3 7.5 9.10 (64)
White Hills Reserves 2.4 4.4 7.8 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Reserves: M.Bennett 3, J.Mackenzie 2, J.Craig 1, M.Fitzgerald 1, S.Piper 1, J.Walsh 1; White Hills Reserves: N.Wharton 3, J.Gardy 2, D.Trull 1, O.Chivers 1, D.Bowles 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Reserves: J.Hufer, J.Walsh, M.Bennett, T.Griffin, J.Hopley, O.Bish; White Hills Reserves: M.Curtis, N.Wharton, J.Prentice, H.Richards, L.Monaghan, W.Richardson.
