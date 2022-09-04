Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Blues reserves get the job done in thriller over Demons

Updated September 4 2022 - 5:30am, first published 3:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant's reserves team after beating White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.