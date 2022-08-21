Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Dogs have a ball at Bendigo obedience club trials

Updated August 21 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DOGS of all shapes and sizes have shown off their skills at Bendigo Obedience Dog Club trials.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.