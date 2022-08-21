Dogs have a ball at Bendigo obedience club trials

DOGS of all shapes and sizes have shown off their skills at Bendigo Obedience Dog Club trials.
The pooches might not have always done a perfect job but they delighted their owners.
Forty-two handlers had been expected to show off their pets' abilities.
They focused on obedience and performance sports like agility, rally and tracking.
Some advanced obedience segments asked dogs to identify wooden or metal strips handled by their owner.
They had to choose the right piece from a pile of identical objects, obedience club secretary Heather Turpie said.
"There's another one when they do a heeling pattern [including potential directions to sit, stand and do figure eights] as they're walking around, the judge walks behind them and drops an article which the handler has put their scent on," she said.
"And then at the end of the healing pattern, the person turns around and sends the dog back to go back over where it's walked looking for this one object on the ground."
