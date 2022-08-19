Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

South Bendigo's president and football coach on the clubs rebuild, finals campaign

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL ON THE LINE: Sam Langley is one of the Bloods young brigade who has made an impression this year. Picture: Noni Hyett

Sporting success is like quicksilver - you can hold it in your hands only briefly before it spills through your fingers and onto the floor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.