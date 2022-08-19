Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

Bendigo on-the-go: Emergency services mop up oil spill on Calder Freeway near Kyneton

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services mop up oil spill on Calder Freeway near Kyneton. Picture: File

Emergency services are mopping up an oil spill on the Calder Freeway near Kyneton following a van fire on the road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.