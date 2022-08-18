FOR Alessia McCaig, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was everything she hoped it would be and a lot more as well.
Most of all, it was the learning experience every athlete with higher aspirations is thrilled to get under their belt.
Advertisement
The 19-year-old from Bendigo now plans to use it as a stepping stone to future success.
McCaig proudly donned the green and gold as a member of the Australian track cycling team in England.
It was the experience of a lifetime and one she is in no hurry to forget as she settles into life back in Australia.
"I was really happy with the experience and just enjoyed every single moment of it," McCaig said.
"Being part of the Australian Commonwealth Games cycling team in general and part of the team sprint with the girls and the sprint squad in general, it was all such a great feeling.
"I am really honoured that I got to represent Australia. It was everything I expected it to be, but a lot more as well.
"Even the atmosphere at the velodrome was so incredible.
"I just loved the whole experience - I don't really have any other words to explain it."
At 19, McCaig is only a relative newcomer to elite open women's competition, having competed at the level since last October.
She gained valuable experience pre-Brimingham at the Track World Cup in Glasgow, where she finished 10th in the elite women's time trial and seventh in the team sprint.
Those results ensured she was battle-hardened and prepared for what was to come in London, where the track cycling events were staged.
Making her Commonwealth Games debut, McCaig said she was pleased with her performances.
The standout was a fourth placing in the team sprint in which the Australians were narrowly edged out of bronze medal by Wales.
McCaig admitted her 17th placing in the individual sprint was 'a little disappointing', but she was stoked to have rebounded to finish eighth in the time trial and 11th in the keirin.
All in all a tidy and satisfying first-up Games performance that lived up to her expectations.
Advertisement
"I targeted my goals on myself rather than the rest of the field, so I was really stoked with the fourth in the team sprint and top-10 in the time trial," he said.
"I'm happy with that.
"I know there's a long way ahead in my career and hopefully more international events - this was a good base."
Based these days in Adelaide, McCaig, who arrived back in Australia last week, has spent the past week back in Bendigo.
Among other commitments, she spent time speaking to students at her former school Girton Grammar on Wednesday.
It's also given her the chance for a bit of downtime and a freshen up ahead of a hectic end to the year, highlighted by the Oceania championships and the prestigious Austral Wheelrace in Melbourne in December.
Advertisement
McCaig, a two-time junior women's Austral winner, is looking forward to stepping up into the elite ranks this time around.
"Some of the girls are five years older than me and 10 years older than me - it's such a huge jump," she said.
"But I've really enjoyed the step up so far.
"I've had a bit of break (since coming home), but now I'm just ready to get back into training and to get back and do another competition.
"I never stop for too long."
Her longer-term aim is to qualify for next year's world championships.
Advertisement
McCaig admits to being overwhelmed by the support for her from friends, family and others, both in the lead-up to the Games and while overseas.
"There was a lot of support back from Bendigo and a lot of people staying up to all hours of the morning to watch my races," she said.
"It was so nice knowing that there were a lot of people behind me and supporting me.
"I had my family over there watching; that was particularly nice.
"The Bendigo and District Cycling Club too were great with their support.
Advertisement
"No matter where I end up, I'm definitely always going to be a Bendigo girl.
"I don't know if everyone in London knows where Bendigo is, but hopefully some do."
"I met a lot of new people from different countries and I think a lot of those friendships I will take with me through my career now."
No matter where I end up, I'm definitely always going to be a Bendigo girl.- Alessia McCaig
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.