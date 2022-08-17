LVFNL netball: How the contenders shape up going into finals

JUST five teams remain in the hunt for the LVFNL A-grade netball premiership on that one day in September.
In what has been one of the most open premiership races in many seasons, with the loss of players to COVID and other respiratory illnesses impacting at different stages, anything is far from predictable.
Especially with most teams showing they are capable of beating most others from week to week.
Here is how each finalist is shaping up heading into this weekend's first round of finals.
Last premiership: 2013
Ladder position: First
Win-loss record: 13-1
Last five games: WWWWW
Record versus other finalists: 7-1 (lost to Marong 42-46; defeated Calivil United 58-46; defeated Mitiamo 67-54; defeated Bridgewater 62-48; defeated Marong 62-42; defeated Calivil United 58-47; defeated Mitiamo 58-47; defeated Bridgewater 56-47.
First week of finals: Week off.
Key players: Tia Webb and Leisa Barry.
It's been a near-perfect season so far for the Eagles, whose sole loss against Marong came all the way back in round one and by just four goals, after they lead at all three changes of end. But they were able to atone against the Panthers, winning their round 10 encounter by 20 goals. With two wins over all other finalists, the Eagles will fear no one once their finals campaign gets underway in earnest in a fortnight's time. All but one of their victories this season have been by 10 goals or more, evidence of a team in red-hot form. Their 13-1 record came off the back of a 10-1 record in last year's finals-less season, so the Eagles have been building with their current playing group for quite a while now. If they can maintain their consistency through until the end of the season, the Eagles will have the bonus of playing for their first A-grade premiership since 2013 on their home court at Marist College.
Last premiership: 2019
Ladder position: Second
Win-loss record: 10-3-1
Last five games: WLWWW
Record versus other finalists: 4-3-1 (drew with Marong 47-47; lost to Calivil United 28-39; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 54-67; defeated Bridgewater 67-62; defeated Marong 59-48; defeated Calivil United 54-50; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 47-58; defeated Bridgewater 52-44).
First week of finals: Qualifying final versus Marong at Malone Park (Saturday, August 20).
Key players: Laura Hicks and Amelia Ludeman.
After a mixed first half of the season in which they won four games, lost two and drew another, the Superoos have steadily built momentum and have positioned themselves nicely for a crack at defending the premiership crown they won in 2019. A hard-fought, but nevertheless clinical win over Bridgewater last weekend helped earn them second spot behind premiership favourites Maiden Gully YCW. The no-fuss Superoos hold wins over all finals rivals, except the Eagles, and defeated this weekend's opponent Marong by 11 goals in their last meeting in July. Where they will have an advantage over most is the finals and premiership experience of the likes of playing coach Laura Hicks, Amelia Ludeman and Sarah Bateman, who have been playing together for a long time. The Superoos have won seven of their last eight games and will be quietly confident of carrying that momentum into finals.
Last premiership: 1990
Ladder position: Third
Win-loss record: 9-3-2
Last five games: DWWWL
Record versus other finalists: 3-3-2 (defeated Maiden Gully YCW 46-42; defeated Bridgewater 44-35; drew with Mitiamo 47-47; lost to Calivil United 40-43; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 42-62; defeated Bridgewater 54-34; lost to Mitiamo 48-59; drew with Calivil United 52-52).
First week of finals: Qualifying final versus Mitiamo at Malone Park (Saturday, August 20).
Key players: Tracey O'Donnell and Brittany Shannon.
It's been a brilliant season so far for the Panthers, who cracked the top five for the first time in a long time last year, only to have the season called off without finals being played. There will be no such dramas this season as they prepare for a qualifying final showdown against Mitiamo. The Panthers have yet to defeat the Superoos this season, but showed they are more than capable of matching it with their rivals in an early season draw. They will head into the match in solid form with three wins and a draw in their last four matches. They also have the distinction of being the only team this season to topple ladder leaders Maiden Gully YCW, defeating the Eagles by four goals in round one. Another plus is getting to play their first final on their home court.
Last premiership: 2014
Ladder position: Fourth
Win-loss record: 9-4-1
Last five games: WDWLL
Record versus other finalists: 3-4-1 (defeated Mitiamo 39-28; defeated Bridgewater (53-51); lost to Maiden Gully YCW 46-58; defeated Marong 43-40; lost to Mitiamo 50-54; lost to Bridgewater 35-40; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 47-58; drew with Marong 52-52.
First week of finals: Elimination final versus Bridgewater at Mitiamo (Sunday, August 21).
Key players: Mia McCrann-Peters and Jasmine Condliffe.
It's been an intriguing finish to the home and away season for the Demons, who spent much of the year occupying a spot in the top three, only to end up fourth and facing a cut-throat match against Bridgewater in the first week of finals. They were unable to secure a victory against any of the other top five sides in the second half of the season, albeit they were desperately unlucky to have had to share the points with Marong in round 17 after an error on the scoresheet appeared to credit them with one less goal than they scored. That ultimately cost the Demons third spot, which will likely serve as motivation through the finals series. On the plus side, the Demons have beaten all but Maiden Gully YCW at least once this season, while their two other second-half-of-season losses were by five goals or less, showing they are generally always in the hunt.
Ladder position: Fifth
Win-loss record: 6-8
Last five games: LLLWW
Record versus other finalists: 1-7 (lost to Marong 35-44; lost to Calivil United 51-53; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 48-62; lost to Mitiamo 62-67; lost to Marong (34-54); defeated Calivil United 40-35; lost to Maiden Gully YCW 47-56; lost to Mitiamo (44-52).
First week of finals: Elimination final versus Calivil United at Mitiamo (Sunday, August 21).
Key players: Claudia Collins and Carly Ladson.
Not the ideal way to enter the final series, on the back of a three-game losing streak, but the Mean Machine still loom as a dangerous wildcard. Their record against other finalists (1-7) does not read well, but they were not too far against Mitiamo both times and got within nine goals of Maiden Gully YCW as recently as two weeks ago. Importantly, the Mean Machine get the first-up match-up they would have been hoping for against Calivil United. Their sole win over a fellow finalist this season came against the Demons by five goals on July 16. The margin between the two teams earlier in the season was just two goals in a Demons victory at Bridgewater.
