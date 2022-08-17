LVFNL netball: How the contenders shape up going into finals

It's been a near-perfect season so far for the Eagles, whose sole loss against Marong came all the way back in round one and by just four goals, after they lead at all three changes of end. But they were able to atone against the Panthers, winning their round 10 encounter by 20 goals. With two wins over all other finalists, the Eagles will fear no one once their finals campaign gets underway in earnest in a fortnight's time. All but one of their victories this season have been by 10 goals or more, evidence of a team in red-hot form. Their 13-1 record came off the back of a 10-1 record in last year's finals-less season, so the Eagles have been building with their current playing group for quite a while now. If they can maintain their consistency through until the end of the season, the Eagles will have the bonus of playing for their first A-grade premiership since 2013 on their home court at Marist College.

