Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Bendigo Pioneers' trio earn State Draft Combine invitations

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Three of the Bendigo Pioneers most talented players have been invited to attend the AFL State Draft Combine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.