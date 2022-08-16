Bendigo Pioneers' trio earn State Draft Combine invitations

Three of the Bendigo Pioneers most talented players have been invited to attend the AFL State Draft Combine.
Skipper Harvey Gallagher, midfielder Charlie Barnett and defender Michael Kiraly will attend the Victorian State Combine at Melbourne Park on October 9.
Advertisement
All players invited to attend the state Combines received a nomination from at least two AFL clubs.
The Pioneers' trio selection for the state camp comes on the back of team-mates Jason Gillbee and Noah Long earning invitations to the National combine in October.
READ MORE: Stats what I'm talkin' about | BFNL round 17
Gallagher, who is on Carlton's VFL list, has had a super season for the Pioneers at NAB League level.
The midfielder/half-forward has also impressed at BFNL senior level with Sandhurst.
Kiraly, from Castlemaine, made a brilliant start to the NAB League season before his middle part of the year was hampered by injury.
Barnett, from Kyabram, played for Victoria Country at the national under-18 championships.
A total of 134 players have been invited to either the national or state Combines ahead of the AFL National Draft. Additional players may be added to the state Combines list by the end of September.
"The NAB AFL State Draft Combines provide another opportunity for players from across Australia to showcase their AFL potential in front of AFL clubs ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft,'' AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.
"Many players who have attended NAB AFL State Combines in previous years are now on AFL lists and forging great careers.
"It is fantastic to again have all states and territories represented at this year's state Combines and again demonstrates that we truly are a national game."
The AFL National Draft will be held on November 28-29.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.