CV League One: Shepparton South celebrations on hold; double joy for Reds

Shepparton South will be crowned CV League One Men champions for the first time.
Shepparton South's 5-1 win over Epsom on Saturday night moved the club three points and nine goals ahead of second-placed Tatura with just one game to play.
Despite the fact Shepparton South plays bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the final game, club coach Rob Harmeston is not celebrating the championship victory just yet.
"The championship is not completely official yet, so we're keeping things low key,'' Harmeston said.
"It would be difficult for us to lose it now, but we need to keep our focus.
"There's finals coming up as well, so we have plenty to think about."
Undefeated in 2022, Shepparton South found itself in rare territory on Saturday night when Epsom scored first via a penalty from Kyle Smith.
Highly-skilled youngster Nick Mori turned the game in Shepparton South's favour with goals either side of half-time.
When Chris Carley and Sean Grant scored in the space of five minutes midway through the half, the three points were safe.
Jamie De Smit put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in the 90th minute.
"I think we probably got a bit ahead of ourselves,'' Harmeston said.
"Epsom tried to catch us out by playing long balls over us... they hit the post early on.
"We made some changes at half-time, got back to basics and that made a big difference in the end."
Tatura consolidated second place when it defeated Eaglehawk 2-1 at Truscott Reserve.
The Hawks made a perfect start when Daniel Bell scored from a corner in the opening minute, but their joy was short lived.
Tatura's Tom Leech levelled the scores just four minutes later.
Zac Ferlauto broke the deadlock with his 18th goal of the season in the 65th minute.
"I think the early goal probably woke us up a bit,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"I thought we got control of the game quickly after that. It was pretty scrappy because of the conditions and playing Eaglehawk at Eaglehawk on a Saturday night is always a tough hit-out.
"We showed good composure and control to get the three points."
Third-placed Eaglehawk has some work to do ahead of the finals. The Hawks are yet to take a point off the top two teams in 2022.
Spring Gully cemented a finals berth on the back of one of its best performances of the season.
The Reds defeated old foe Strathdale 3-0 and now can't miss the top six.
A brace from Ewan Dawson and one goal from Harry Pilkington were the highlights for the Reds.
The loss puts Strathdale's place in the top six in jeopardy.
The sixth-placed Blues are six points ahead of seventh-placed Epsom and both sides have two games to play.
Strathdale is at home to Tatura this week, while Epsom is away to Spring Gully.
The Blues and Scorpions meet each other in a standalone catch-up game on August 27.
La Trobe Uni survived a late scare to defeat Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3-2.
The Eagles looked home when Daniel Bish, Tom Morrison and Ben Drechsler scored goals in the first half.
Colts didn't roll over. Keelan Payne's third goal of the season gave his side a spark and, when Carter Giles slotted home a penalty in the 82nd minute, the visitors gave themselves a chance of pinching a point.
La Trobe's defence held firm over the final 10 minutes and the Eagles secured their fourth win of the season.
Ladder: Shepparton South 49, Tatura 46, Eaglehawk 34, Shepparton United 29, Spring Gully 28, Strathdale 24, Epsom 18, La Trobe Uni 12, Golden City 5, Colts 1.
Spring Gully and Shepparton United kept the pressure on Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the battle for the League One Women championship.
Spring Gully put five goals past Strathdale to move to 25 points - three behind ladder-leader Colts, who collected three points from a forfeit against Eaglehawk.
Shepparton United consolidated second place and remained two points behind Colts after it etched out a 1-0 win over La Trobe Uni.
Spring Gully's win was built around an explosive three-minute burst midway through the first half.
Laila Bartolo, Letesha Bawden and Emily Russell stunned the Blues by scoring in the 19th, 20th and 21st minutes.
When Bawden made it 4-0 12 minutes later, the game was done and dusted as a contest.
To the Blues' credit they stopped the bleeding and tried to put pressure on the Reds at the other end.
They couldn't break down the Gully defence and, with five minutes remaining, Bawden completed her third hat-trick of the season to give the Reds a well-deserved 5-0 win.
The women's championship has two rounds remaining, with the top four teams to qualify for the finals.
Ladder: Colts 28, Shepparton United 26, Spring Gully 25, La Trobe Uni 19, Strathdale 16, Eaglehawk 0.
