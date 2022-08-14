BFNL: South Bendigo clears first hurdle in race for elimination final berth

South Bendigo ticked the first box in its bid to sew up a finals berth when it defeated Maryborough by 115 points on Saturday.
The Bloods entered the round 17 clash at Princes Park requiring wins over Maryborough and Kangaroo Flat in their final two games to ensure they played finals.
Advertisement
Their first mission was accomplished on the back of an eight-goal to none second term.
The Magpies took the game up to South in the first quarter, but the Bloods' second quarter surge showed why they're likely to play in at least one final.
Their ball movement and foot skills in the greasy conditions were too much for the Pies to handle and they had a plethora of options forward of the ball.
From 69 points in front at the main break, the Bloods extended their lead to 99 points at three quarter-time.
Both sides went through the motions in the final quarter, although the Pies did restrict South to three goals for the term.
The Bloods had 11 individual goalkickers in the 22.14 (146) to 4.7 (31) win.
Midfielder/forward Michael Herlihy continued his brilliant form to be the Bloods' best player. Herlihy has been the Bloods' most consistent player in 2022.
Liam Byrne was dominant around stoppages and Sam Langley gave South plenty of run off half-back.
Full-forward Brock Harvey kicked five goals to take his season tally to 51.
Under-18 player Zaydyn Lockwood kicked three goals for South Bendigo in his second senior game.
Mitchell McClure, skipper Coby Perry, impressive youngster Tom Gardam and ruckman Brady Neill were best for the Magpies.
Midfielder Gardam has been in Maryborough's best players for of the past five matches.
Maryborough still has a part to play in the make-up of the top five.
In their final match of the home and away season, the Pies travel to Kyneton next Saturday to play a Tigers' side that probably needs to win by more than 200 points to have any chance of making the top five.
Sandhurst will be hoping that Maryborough's defence holds firm against Kyneton's free-flowing style of play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.