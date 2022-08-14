Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: South Bendigo clears first hurdle in race for elimination final berth

Updated August 14 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TARGET: Will Keck kicked a couple of goals for the Bloods on Saturday.

South Bendigo ticked the first box in its bid to sew up a finals berth when it defeated Maryborough by 115 points on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.