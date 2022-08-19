Outdated science and inconsistent ratings are being ditched in order to help save lives this bushfire danger period.
In the lead up to the bushfire period, Australia's fire danger rating system is getting its first major overhaul in 60 years.
Until now, Australia's states and territories have each had their own way to warn residents about fire risk and public feedback suggests it's way too confusing.
The previous fire danger ratings were based on only two types of vegetation - grass and forest - which accounts for just 20 per cent of Australia's actual vegetation types.
"The old system was only getting the fire danger rating [correct] about 40 per cent of the time, the new system is much more accurate," National Council for Fire and Emergency Services' Dr Simon Heemstra said.
This led to more false alarms, less preparedness by firefighters, and potentially dire circumstances if the rating was an underestimate of the actual conditions.
"Then, people's lives are at risk and property is at risk from fires that they're not prepared for," Dr Heemstra said.
NSW Rural Fire Service Chief Superintendent Heath Stimpson said the new rating system will cause less interruption to the community.
"We're likely to get less total fire bans and fewer false alarms," he said.
The new fire danger rating system has four categories, down from six, which include - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
The fire danger rating system does not tell you if a fire is going to start.
It tells you that if a fire does occur, how dangerous that fire could be.
"It tells you that if a fire was to start today, what are the likely impacts and severity that fire will be," Chief Supt Stimpson said.
Plan and prepare.
Be ready to act.
Take action now to protect your life and property.
For your survival leave bushfire risk areas.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
