Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire danger period: national rating system introduced

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outdated science and inconsistent ratings are being ditched in order to help save lives this bushfire danger period.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.