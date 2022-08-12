BFNL: Golden Square pumped up for Gisborne challenge

A date with the BFNL premiership favourite on a heavy track holds no fears for Golden Square.
Coach Christian Carter is confident his side can inflict Gisborne's second loss of the season when the two sides meet at Wade Street on Saturday afternoon.
In racing parlance, Gisborne's home ground at Gardiner Reserve has been rated a heavy 10 for much of the season, so the slippery and muddy conditions at Wade Street will suit the ladder leaders.
Carter said Golden Square's ability in the wet shouldn't be underestimated.
"I know we're suited to dry conditions, but I'm very confident that we can play well in the wet as well,'' Carter said.
"Arguably our best performance of the season was out at Eaglehawk in atrocious conditions where we won by eight goals.
"Our contested ball and pressure is as good as anyone and that will be a highlight on Saturday."
Forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke have kicked 138 goals between them this season - close to a combined 50 per cent of Square's goals.
Their goalkicking against the top teams hasn't been as potent, but Carter is not concerned.
"We have a really good mix in the forward line,'' Carter said.
"I know we can be predictable at times, but that comes with having a player like Joel that's leading the league in goalkicking.
"We've worked a lot on our ball use over the past five or six weeks and some of that is about being less predictable."
One of the forwards capable of hurting the opposition is Hamish Morcom, who will play his 150th senior game for Square on Saturday.
"Morcs is a competitive beast. You know what you're going to get from him each week,'' Carter said.
"He plays on the edge and the boys stand a lot taller when he's out there."
Golden Square is close to full strength on Saturday, while Gisborne will be without a number of senior players, including midfielder Brad Bernacki, ruckman Braidon Blake and centre half-back Jaidyn Owen.
All three played integral roles in Gisborne's win over Golden Square at Gardiner Reserve in round eight.
A Gisborne victory would cement the minor premiership and an automatic berth in the second semi-final.
Win or lose, Golden Square will play in the qualifying final on August 27, but Carter would love to land a psychological blow with the finals just around the corner.
"Ever since Gisborne got us down on their turf we've looked forward to this rematch,'' Carter said.
"We've improved since then and are playing a better brand. I'm sure they've improved as well, but if they're the yardstick then we're excited to see how we go.
"In the first half down there we played really good footy. We kicked 3.7 in the first quarter and probably should have been further in front.
"We didn't play out the four quarters and against the good teams you have to play four quarters of footy to beat the best."
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: J. Coe, J. Merrin, W. Lee
HB: L. Duguid, Z. Shelton, L. Barrett
C: H. Morcom, J. Thrum, R. Hartley
HF: J. Burke, T. Strauch, J. Fitzpatrick
F: B. Vaz, J. Hickman, J. Brett
R: M. Compston, J. Geary, R. Monti
Int: Z. Murley, T. Reeves, J. Threlfall, L. Jacques
GISBORNE
B: A. Brancatisano, J. Reaper, Z. Vescovi
HB: C. Bills, L. Spear, J. Normington
C: F. Lakey, S. Bell-Bartels, M. Lord
HF: J. Scanlon, P. McKenna, M. Merrett
F: H. Thomas, J. Kemp, E. Foreman
R: B. Eales, L. Ellings, N. Doolan
Int: M. Cassidy, M. Weber, S. Walsh, S. Graham
