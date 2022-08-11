Bendigo Advertiser

Four to swim for Victoria at School Sport Australia Championships

Updated August 12 2022 - 4:51am, first published August 11 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORIAN REPRESENTATIVES: Swimmers Jack Hocking, Jett Bird, Emily Kearns and Nicholas Kearns. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE Loddon Mallee area is well represented in the Victorian team to compete at the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships starting in Brisbane next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.