Four to swim for Victoria at School Sport Australia Championships

THE Loddon Mallee area is well represented in the Victorian team to compete at the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships starting in Brisbane next week.
The Victorian team features the quartet of Jett Bird (Marist College), Jack Hocking (East Loddon P-12 College), Emily Kearns (Bendigo Senior Secondary College) and Nicholas Kearns (Bendigo South East College).
For 16-year-old Jett and 10-year-old Jack it will be their first times representing Victoria.
Jett, a member of the Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club, has already achieved plenty in his short swimming career having won multiple Victorian championships at both country and state level.
Jack, who swims for the Bendigo Hawks, is only just starting out in his swimming career and recently finished fourth in the 9-10 age group in the 50m breaststroke at the Victorian School Sport State Championships.
For 15-year-old Nicholas, this is his second time representing Victoria.
He has achieved podium placings at the Victorian Country Championships and recently won medals at both the short course and long course events at the Victorian State Championships.
Emily, 17, is certainly no stranger to swimming for her state having represented the Victorian team every year since she was 10.
Her swimming resume includes medal placings at both country and state level championships, while she also holds four School Sport Victoria records.
She has consistently finished in the top 10 at the Australian Age Championships since she was 13.
Both Emily and Nicholas swim for the Melbourne Swimming Club's Kangaroo Flat squad.
The championships will be held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre beginning on Monday.
Meanwhile, Bendigo East Swimming Club's Henry Allan claimed a pair of silver medals in the finals of the 200m backstroke and 100m backstroke at the recent Victorian Short Course Championships.
Also among the competitors representing Bendigo East was Veda Haines, who qualified for two finals, finishing 8th in the 200m breaststroke and 7th in the 200m butterfly.
Among the major events coming up that Bendigo East Swimming Club will be represented in is the Australian Short Course Championships to be held in Sydney from August 24 to 27.
