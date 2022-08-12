LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Perfect storm' results in city's housing crisis

There has been much discussion in the community regarding Huntly Lions Park.
Bendigo is experiencing a housing crisis that is impacting the most vulnerable members of our community, and this translates to people sleeping rough or couch surfing and relying on the support of local charitable services.
There are currently approximately 3000 applications for affordable housing in the Bendigo area, with people looking for a mix of one- or two-bedroom apartments, through to family homes.
The development of social and affordable housing has failed to keep pace with demand and the COVID-19 pandemic has created a perfect storm of issues across society that are impacting how people live. Rising house costs, an extremely tight rental market, people moving to regional areas creating more competition to secure housing and inflation on general living expenses - this is all compounding for people who were already struggling.
The Victorian Government has set aside $85M in affordable housing for Greater Bendigo.
We also look forward to understanding more about how the athletes' village for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games may help ease pressure on housing into the future, with announcements relating to the Games indicating the village will transition into some social and affordable housing.
Local Government does not build social or affordable housing and does not have a role in helping to house people. This is the responsibility of State Government and Registered Housing Agencies, such as Haven Home Safe.
Council's role is planning for population growth, identifying suitable areas for this growth to occur, support for land re-zoning to aid development, and improving processes and timelines that affect delivery of housing.
It is incredibly sad to see people in such vulnerable positions but people living in areas that are not designated for long-term stays, such as the Huntly Lions Park, is not a good outcome for the people staying there. This site has a toilet but no shower and no power. It is not set up for camping and as such has never been intended for long term camping. It was only ever intended as a rest stop and, at most, a night or two of accommodation.
We are very fortunate in Bendigo to be so well supported by agencies such as Haven, the work of MADCOW and the Winter Night Shelter. The people working in these services are best equipped to help people who need it and their outreach is constant to those who are homeless in our community.
I have been listening to some discussions about the proposed referendum about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
I am relieved to hear I am far from the only one who has very little idea what it actually means.
The title itself gives a strong clue, but no one I have spoken to is able to explain what form it might take, or the extent and reach of the voice.
I have read it described as being whatever it needs to be at any particular time, but not fixed in time or place. Smoke and mirrors, in other words. This is a worry.
The referendum is required to make a substantial change to the constitution of the nation, yet so far there is little information about what we are being asked to support.
It seems the general idea is that we should vote 'Yes', and they will tell us what we voted 'Yes' to latter on.
Just speaking for myself, I think that is a terrible idea.
We are being encouraged to give the government a blank cheque to do whatever they like. I don't think so.
I have no objection to a Voice to parliament. But I want to know what the parameters are.
Recent indications from the Coalition point to them taking very different pathways in respect to dealing with climate change when compared to the aspirations and plans of the federal government.
Examples are, the Coalition have resolved to oppose legislation proposed by the federal government concerning a 43 per cent greenhouse emissions cut and also the Coalition will be closely examining details concerning the possibility of using nuclear energy to provide base load electricity.
My concerns, and I think they are very real, are that the directly opposing views of the Coalition could greatly inhibit the so much-needed flow of investment funding required to develop technology, as presently being used, related to renewable energy.
Once a reasonable degree of certainty is challenged, present and potential investors may well take a step back, which could be very bad news for those presently involved in countering climate change.
Although our newly elected federal government are doing all sorts of wonderful things to assist countering climate change, we are exporting a product that will massively add to the horrors of climate change. Exporting coal to earn huge export dollars that will cause horrendous distress around the world makes one feel very uncomfortable.
