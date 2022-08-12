I'm writing this letter to inform the community of Bendigo that there is a vast difference between fuel prices here in Bendigo and that of fuel prices in Mount Gambier, South Australia.
In Bendigo the lowest price for diesel is at APCO service station in Kangaroo Flat where its 199.9 cents a litre for diesel, whereas in Mount Gambier it's 187.9 cents a litre at a BP self-serve fuel station.
Now that's 12 cents a litre difference in price. If we were to compare just BP for fuel price in this conversation, the lowest price for diesel is at BP Epsom, which is 214.9 cents a litre (prices were accurate as of August 4).
That's a massive 27 cents a litre difference.
Keep in mind both Bendigo and Mount Gambier get their fuel from either Melbourne or Geelong. To truck the fuel to Mount Gambier is about 350-430km and to truck the fuel to Bendigo is about 150-175km.
So how can it be cheaper for fuel in Mount Gambier when it would actually cost more to truck the fuel there?
Being that we are closer to the refinery in Bendigo, one would think we should in fact be cheaper.
So what is going on?
I am concerned at the notice from the City of Greater Bendigo stating that the general phone number we have used for years is being phased out and in its place a 1300 number will apply.
A small asterisk (*) below that number advises that this is not a free call.
So it appears that we will have to pay for any phone calls made to the main desk of the city.
Those of us who have phone plans that allow free calls will pay, as 1300 calls are not included in the free call allowance of phone service providers.
I wonder why a city council that provides help and assistance to its community - in return for them paying rates, fees and charges - should find it necessary to add the cost of a 1300 call to it.
As a sporting (clay target) shooter, I am sick and tired of being falsely spoken for by shooting clubs.
I - and most I know - do not condone recreational shooting of our birds. It's barbaric and un-necessary and shows no respect to the majority of the population who hate it.
The fact toxic lead is now widespread through our environment posing serious health risks to people and wildlife is just another reason why our shoot clubs - and the MPs supporting them - must take an ethical stance against this minority cruel pastime.
Otherwise, bring on a new set of shoot clubs which can demonstrate respect. I'd pay double to join one.
Here's a report the former government didn't advertise widely. In 2019, Deloitte Access Economics and Oxfam Australia published this interesting fact: Increasing Australia's refugee intake to 44,000 people a year could increase the Australian economy by $4.9 billion annually.
This is just one of the economic benefits described in the 76-page report that also discusses other benefits for Australia.
Because of their past circumstances, refugees crave security and a sense of belonging, thus they are strongly committed to their new country. They want to spend their lives here, to raise their families, to contribute. They value being given the opportunity for a safe life.
And how do Australians feel? The 2018 Scanlon Foundation report Mapping Social Cohesion 2018 found that 85 per cent of Australians agree that multiculturalism has been socially, culturally and economically good for Australia.
There is a push by some in the media to get more aged pensioners back into the workforce. I know nobody over 70 years who has any serious interest in the idea.
Most have worked for about 50 years and now wish to enjoy their retirement.
Their God is not money. In many cases, never was.
And they have more than enough to do to fill in their time, enjoyably and productively, in retirement.
Some choose to give back to the community by doing (unpaid) volunteer work - for which they should be praised.
It's nice the City of Greater Bendigo is providing lighting for two-and-a-half hours every evening in winter for outdoor exercise. But I'm confused: where's that power coming from? Not wind, or solar, but good old coal power. How's your net zero plan going?
