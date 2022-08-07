Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Louis Emerson forges ahead with first driving win

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Louis Emerson scores his first driving win with a victory aboard the Mick Carbone-trained Chooz Reactor at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Friday night. Picture: CLAIRE WESTON PHOTOGRAPHY

YOUNG Bendigo harness racing driver Louis Emerson can think of only one thing being more memorable than chalking up his first race win in the sulky.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.