Louis Emerson forges ahead with first driving win

YOUNG Bendigo harness racing driver Louis Emerson can think of only one thing being more memorable than chalking up his first race win in the sulky.
"It would be a first win for grandad," he unequivocally said in respect to his legendary grandfather Brian Gath, who earlier this season was awarded the Gordon Rothacker Medal for his services to the industry.
The 20-year-old hopes that moment is not too far away either.
Emerson ticked off his maiden win aboard Chooz Reactor at Friday night's meeting at Lord's Raceway in Bendigo.
That victory was sentimental enough as the six-year-old mare is owned by Emerson in partnership with good friend and work colleague Stacie Carbone and her father Mick, who trains the horse at Axedale.
In the scheme of things, it did not take long for his maiden win to arrive.
Emerson only had his first drive, aboard the Brian Gath-trained Jersey Sam, at Shepparton on June 28, finishing third on the 40-1 chance.
His victory on Chooz Reactor was in career drive number six.
"I'm lucky it's come so quick - I wasn't expecting too much from Chooz Reactor on Friday night, although I thought she might go okay and run on for a place," a proud and appreciative Emerson said.
"When I looked at the field on Friday night it was an okay field for her. There was the one horse with gate speed, a pretty short-priced favourite and a few outsiders.
"I knew our girl had plenty of gate speed to get across to the front, which we were fortunate enough to do, and she seemed to travel nice the whole way.
"I looked over at the 400 (metres) and I could hear them coming. They were all whacking away, but I knew I was still travelling well.
"Once she got around the turn she kicked on, but she switched off a tiny bit about halfway down the straight, but she was good enough to hang on.
"It seemed like she still had a bit of kick in her."
Emerson ensured the moment would never be forgotten, turning to glance at the course photographer as he crossed the line.
The win was the second in four starts for Chooz Reactor with Emerson and the Carbones as her owners.
She was previously trained down just the road by Scott Rains at Longlea and before that by Ron Sheppard at Heathcote and initially by Peter Manning at Great Western
Both of the Auckland Reactor/Eleventh Command mare's wins for her new stable have been at Bendigo, boosting her overall record to eight wins and 19 placings from 92 starts.
Due to his outstanding pedigree, Emerson's ascension into the driving ranks has come with a little more fanfare than that of most newcomers.
He has managed, however, to remain grounded and as diligent as he can be.
"I've been handling it alright - I'm not uncomfortable about it or anything like that," Emerson said.
"I knew the word would get around pretty quick once I got going and that happened once I got my first race drive.
"A few starts later and here we are, I have my first winner.
"I knew a lot of people anyway, going to the races a lot over the years, so it's no surprise (he got into driving)."
One of the most special parts of the win was a phone call between him and his famous grandfather, who despite early records being somewhat sketchy, is credited with more than 3600 wins throughout his magnificent and continuing career.
"I rang him (on Friday night), but I didn't get to see him until about 1.30pm (on Saturday)," he said.
"I was up early for work this morning (Saturday) - nothing changes in that regard. There's always work to be done.
"But it was good to get a handshake from grandad and just have a chat about things."
Emerson currently works for the star young training team of Alex Ashwood and Tayla French at their Lord's Raceway-based stable.
There has been some added responsibility in recent weeks for the team as Ashwood continues his recovery from the injuries, including a fractured wrist, nose and vertebrae, he sustained in a nasty fall at Mildura on July 15.
"I'm loving it, they are really lovely people to work with and are really hard-working people," Emerson said.
"They have a good team going and are prepared to travel far to get their wins.
"We all put in the effort; start early and do everything thoroughly. I'm really enjoying it.
"With Alex's injury, we were doing a bit extra, which we all are only too happy to do to help out."
Emerson said while he had by no means been pushed into driving by his Inter Dominion-winning grandfather, Gath had served as an obvious inspiration and source of encouragement and feedback.
He has been ever-willing to soak up the harness racing icon's knowledge and guidance and would dearly love to repay his faith with a first win together.
"If I get a win for grandad, it would probably be a bit more special than my first win with Chooz, that's for sure," Emerson said.
"Hopefully that win is just around the corner."
