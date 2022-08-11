Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Given this looks poised to be another comfortable win for the Storm over the Roos, one of the key points of interest will be Strathfieldsaye star forward Lachlan Sharp's likely elevation into the BFNL's 800-goal club.
According to Bendigo Advertiser records, Sharp enters Saturday's clash against the Roos on 799 career goals for the Storm in what has been a mighty effort by the stalwart who has been with the club since game one.
Sharp has had an injury-interrupted 2022 season, but the spearhead still has 49 goals from his 11 games, including 27 in his five games since returning to the side.
No respite for the Roos who are coming off a 131-point loss to ladder-leader Gisborne last week.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 27.14 (176) def Kangaroo Flat 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 21; Kangaroo Flat 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
The Bloods just need to avoid slipping on a banana peel in their last two games against Maryborough and Kangaroo Flat and they will finally play finals for the first time since 2012.
The Bloods are a game clear in fifth spot ahead of this trip to take on the winless Magpies, who now have the finish line in sight of what has been a mighty tough season, but the group led by Aidan Hare, Kya Lanfranchi, Tom Gardam, Coby Perry and Liam Latch has continued to battle valiantly.
The Bloods have lost their past two games to top two sides Strathfieldsaye (64 points) and Gisborne (44) in which they went to sleep in the second quarter of both matches after competitive starts, but would expect a more consistent effort over 120 minutes this week.
Last time: South Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Maryborough 7.9 (51).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 20; Maryborough 3.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
More often than not when these two sides face off they provide a cracking contest.
That was the case earlier in the season when Gisborne won by 15 points and should be again in their return bout at Wade Street.
What better way for the two sides to hone in on their finals preparation than facing off against a fellow flag contender in what is shaping as a tough wet-weather slog and a day for the contested-ball beasts of both sides to thrive in, one of whom is Gisborne young gun Flynn Lakey, who is coming off a 50-possession game against Kangaroo Flat last week.
Statistically, it's the competition's No.1 ranked attack (Golden Square) vs the No.1 defence (Gisborne) in what is also a milestone day for Square's Hamish Morcom, who plays game No.150.
Last time: Gisborne 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 8.14 (62).
Since 2010: Golden Square 16; Gisborne 9; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
You would think Eaglehawk would win this game comfortably.
Then again, you would have thought the same a couple of months ago ahead of their round eight meeting that ended up going down to the wire with the Hawks scraping over the line by one point against the gallant Magpies at Camp Reserve.
Would anticipate a bit more breathing space at home this time for the Hawks, who sit seventh and are in the unenviable position of their finals destiny now being out of their hands following last week's 23-point loss to Kyneton.
Last time: Eaglehawk 9.6 (60) def Castlemaine 9.5 (59).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 22; Castlemaine 1.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
While no result is ever a given in what is a season where it can only take a bout of COVID or the flu to seriously compromise a team, the likely scenario is this match between the Dragons and Tigers is a virtual elimination final.
The Tigers (36 points, 119.0%) sit fourth and the Dragons (32 points, 128.6%) are in sixth position with both teams at $1.01 next week to win their round 18 games, positioning this as the finals-deciding game for the pair, fittingly at the home of the finals - the QEO.
They played out one of the games of the season back in round eight when the Tigers after being jumped early won by 11 points at home and would expect nothing less than the return battle going down to the wire given what's at stake.
Last time: Kyneton 9.19 (73) def Sandhurst 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 18; Kyneton 4; Drawn 1.
Luke West (63) - Strathfieldsaye, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst.
Adam Bourke (63) - Strathfieldsaye, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst.
Richard Jones (61) - Strathfieldsaye, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst.
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
A season that in the first month looked it could finally yield a long-awaited finals return for Inglewood could potentially yet still end with the wooden spoon for the Blues, who face a tough last day against Pyramid Hill.
While it's season over for the Blues come 5pm Saturday, the Bulldogs will be determined to hit the looming finals in good health and in good form and be keen to finish their home and away phase strongly.
The Bulldogs are second on the ladder and that's where they are bound to finish given it would take a scoreline in the vicinity of 494-0 for Pyramid Hill to make up the four points and 77.64 per cent gap on ladder-leader Marong, which has the round 18 bye.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 18.18 (126) def Inglewood 3.7 (25).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 22; Inglewood 0.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Clash that has double chance ramifications attached to it, with Mitiamo in third spot, a game and 12.29 per cent ahead of fourth-placed Bridgewater.
Obviously, if the Superoos - coming off a bye last week - win then the safety net of the double chance for the finals is all theirs.
In all probability, though, even if the Superoos lose it's likely they will still retain third spot given the percentage advantage they hold and Saturday's wet weather is unlikely to make for a high-scoring shootout.
By my reckoning, if the Bridgewater lead got out to around 11 goals late in the game then it would be time to get the calculators out.
Last time: Bridgewater 15.12 (102) def Mitiamo 10.19 (79).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 20; Mitiamo 6.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Only pride to play for in this last game for both teams, although, Calivil United still has a chance to avoid the wooden spoon if it can get over the line and Inglewood, as would be expected, loses to Pyramid Hill.
Been a tough slog for a depleted Demons of late with three losses in a row by more than 100 points, while the Maroons have to lift themselves off the canvas after last week's 169-point loss to Pyramid Hill for one last effort under outgoing coach Luke Freeman.
Last time: Newbridge 12.12 (84) def Calivil United 6.15 (51).
Since 2010: Newbridge 12; Calivil United 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Could this be the last game Maiden Gully YCW plays in the Loddon Valley league?
While the Eagles still have hurdles to be crossed after their resignation from the league was this week denied by the majority of clubs, they want to join the Heathcote District league next year making this potentially their final senior match in the LVFNL, which they joined in 1985 and have played 641 games in.
While the future of the Eagles beyond this year is up in the air, the Bears' immediate future is a fifth-place finish and an elimination final next week against either Bridgewater or Mitiamo.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 8.10 (58) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.10 (52).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 16; Maiden Gully YCW 7.
Luke West (53) - Pyramid Hill, Mitiamo, Newbridge, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Adam Bourke (51) - Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater, Calivil United, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
QUALIFYING FINAL
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
For the first time in three years a senior football final will be played in the region when Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin face-off in the HDFNL's qualifying final at Lockington.
And considering how their two meetings already this season have unfolded, it has the makings of an absolute belter given both home and away contests were two-point wins to Mount Pleasant, the second of which was just last week.
Both games have played out remarkably similar, with the Blues coming back from three quarter-time deficits - 20 points last week and 18 points in round nine - to run over the top of the Grasshoppers, so there will be no panic if they again fall behind throughout the contest.
The ruck battle between the Blues' Chris Down and Grasshoppers' Hadleigh Sirett should be a ripper, while two of the competition's gun forwards in Mount Pleasant's Ben Weightman, who has won the league goalkicking with 65, and Colbinabbin's James Brain (41) are both obvious X-factors.
Clearly, both results show there's little between the two traditional rivals, with the stage set for a long-awaited return of finals footy.
This season:
Round 9 - Mount Pleasant 13.6 (84) def Colbinabbin 12.10 (82).
Round 18 - Mount Pleasant 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 10.12 (72).
ELIMINATION FINAL
2.15pm Sunday at Colbinabbin.
The Bulldogs and Demons put their seasons on the line in Sunday's elimination final at Colbinabbin.
While this is the official elimination final, in reality, White Hills has been staving off elimination over the past three weeks having been in a late-season fight for fifth with Heathcote.
The Demons will go in as underdogs against a North Bendigo side they finished 10 points behind on the ladder, but do know what it takes of beat the Bulldogs given their upset win by 12 points in round three that is ultimately the result that has got them into the top five.
The Bulldogs have had a week to freshen up after a round 18 bye last week having lost their last two games to Mount Pleasant (28 points) and LBU (38) after dropping away in the last quarter both times.
This season:
Round 3 - White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97).
Round 12 - North Bendigo 21.8 (134) def White Hills 12.15 (87).
Adam Bourke (59) - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo.
Luke West (56) - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo.
