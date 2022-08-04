THE North Central region is locked and loaded with its squads for this year's Netball Victoria State Titles in October.
Selectors this week announced a 12-player squad to contest the 17-and-under titles and a 10-player 15-and-under squad.
Advertisement
A further two training partners/emergencies have been named in each squad.
The State Titles will be held at State Netball Hockey Centre on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.
Selectors faced a tough task in selecting this year's squads, with more than 150 players trialling for spots.
The 17-and-under squad, to be coached by Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling, with his sister Lauren Bowles (White Hills) as assistant, is dominated by BFNL players, most of whom represented the league at the recent Association Championships in Melbourne.
They include Sandhurst's Eliza Oxley and Reese Gilchrist; Rose Kennett, Isabella Allen, Amaya Schmidt (Kangaroo Flat); Emily McDonald (Gisborne); Poppy McPherson (Eaglehawk); Megan Wilson (Castlemaine) and Maggie Burke (South Bendigo).
They are joined by fellow BFNL players Ava Broderick (Eaglehawk) and Milly Shaw (Gisborne).
Annie Harvey, representing the Deniliquin Netball Association, is the sole non-BFNL representative in the 12-player squad.
The HDFNL's Telan Bibby is one of two training partners, alongside Maryborough's Millie Cassidy.
The 15-and-under team, to be coached by Echuca's Betty McCoomb, with South Bendigo's Vanessa Saunders as assistant, contains a solid mix of BFNL, HDFNL, Echuca District and Deniliquin players.
BFNL representatives include Neve Pinner, who captained the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association team at last month's Association Championships, Eden Clifford, Mikayla Mullen and Holly Swatton.
Charlie Coghill and Claire McGee (LVFNL/Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association) are the two training partners.
In other appointments, Linda Harvey (Deniliquin) and Rose Buckley (Echuca) will serve as team managers.
Tia Shaw (BFNL) and Ryan Brook (AFL Central Victoria) will represent the region as umpires.
This year's titles will be the first since 2019 after the last two tournaments in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to COVID.
17-and-under: Eliza Oxley, Reese Gilchrist, Rose Kennett, Ava Broderick, Emily McDonald, Amaya Schmidt, Poppy McPherson, Megan Wilson, Maggie Burke, Isabella Allan, Milly Shaw (Bendigo Football Netball League); Annie Harvey (Deniliquin Netball Association).
Training partners/emergencies: Millie Cassidy (Bendigo Football Netball League); Telani Bibby (Heathcote District Football Netball League).
Advertisement
15-and-under: Eden Clifford, Mikayla Mullen, Holly Swatton, Neve Pinner (Bendigo Football Netball League); Renee Christian, Kaylah Moon (Heathcote District Football Netball League); Rose Byrne, Maisy Byrne, Emma Head (Echuca District Netball Association); Makayla Finn (Deniliquin Netball Association).
Charlie Coghill and Claire McGee (Loddon Valley Football Netball League/Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.